Jagriti Yatra 2017: From informative sessions to shared meals, a look into this 15-day train ride

12 different locations, across India, traversed over the course of a 15-day train ride — that’s what the Jagriti Yatra covers on its annual journey, introducing participants to different social entrepreneurs in each of the locations. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Yatra since it took off in 2008, and one of the accomplishments this year that the organisers are proud of, is an equal distribution of men and women on the train.

Housing 600 people for 15 days is no easy feat, but the operation runs with clockwork precision. The train usually travels in the night, arriving at its locations in the morning. The yatris, who are split into about 23-odd groups of 21 people each, make presentations following the day’s visit on topics ranging across the seven verticals that the Yatra focuses on — agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, water and sanitation, arts and culture, and sports. The atmosphere on the train is extremely lively, as people constantly move around to meet their friends and make new ones.

