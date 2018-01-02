You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Jagriti Yatra 2017: From informative sessions to shared meals, a look into this 15-day train ride

LivingShubhra Dixit02 Jan, 2018 14:08:34 IST

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of daily updates from on board the Jagriti Yatra — a 15-day train journey that traverses 8,000 kilometres across the country. This national train journey, one of the longest of its kind in the world, begins and ends in Mumbai. This cross-country jaunt will see youths from across India interact with a variety of business entrepreneurs and experts in Kanyakumari, Bengaluru, Nalanda, New Delhi and Ahmedabad among its many stops. Firstpost will bring you day-to-day coverage of this marathon journey.

12 different locations, across India, traversed over the course of a 15-day train ride — that’s what the Jagriti Yatra covers on its annual journey, introducing participants to different social entrepreneurs in each of the locations. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Yatra since it took off in 2008, and one of the accomplishments this year that the organisers are proud of, is an equal distribution of men and women on the train.

Housing 600 people for 15 days is no easy feat, but the operation runs with clockwork precision. The train usually travels in the night, arriving at its locations in the morning. The yatris, who are split into about 23-odd groups of 21 people each, make presentations following the day’s visit on topics ranging across the seven verticals that the Yatra focuses on — agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, water and sanitation, arts and culture, and sports. The atmosphere on the train is extremely lively, as people constantly move around to meet their friends and make new ones.

The train provides an interesting backdrop for pictures of the yatra and yatris 825

The train provides an interesting backdrop for pictures of the yatra and yatris. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

One of the many sessions that take place through the 15 day ride 825

One of the many sessions that took place through the 15 day ride. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

Train reached kerala a day after leaving bombay cropped

The train reached Kerala a day after leaving Mumbai. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

Yatris have dinner on the platform at Kanyakumari. Image courtesy: Jagriti Yatra

Yatris have dinner on the platform at Kanyakumari. Image courtesy: Jagriti Yatra

A yatri reads during a moment of lull in the bogey 825

A yatri reads during a moment of lull in the bogey. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

attendent staff looks on at Kanyakumari station 825

The attendant staff looks on at the Kanyakumari station. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

During sessions movement between the bogies connected by the chair car coaches is restricted 825

During sessions, movement between the bogies connected by the chair car coaches is restricted. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

kitchen staff take a break after lunch is over 825

The kitchen staff take a break after lunch is over. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

The yatra t-shirt with a map of thr route the train is covering this year. Image courtesy: Jagriti Yatra

The yatra t-shirt with a map of the route the train is covering this year. Image courtesy: Jagriti Yatra

living out of suitcases and bags on the jagriti yatra 825

People living out of suitcases and bags on the Jagriti Yatra. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

Towels hang aside luggage in the men's sleeper coaches 825

Towels hang aside luggage in the men's sleeper coaches. Firstpost/Shubhra Dixit

Firstpost is riding along with the Jagriti Yatra. You can read more articles on the journey herehere and here. Stay tuned for our daily updates.


Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 01:08 pm | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018 02:08 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores