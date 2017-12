Fifteen days. Eight thousand kilometres. The world's longest train journey. And a chance for the youth of India to meet with inspirational figures who are developing unique solutions to the country's most pressing challenges.

This is the Jagriti Yatra — a one-of-its-kind journey by rail that takes select youngsters (about 500 from among thousands of applications) across India, with pit-stops along the way where they get to interact/learn from social entrepreneurs. The Yatra offers those abroad the train an in-depth look at 65 enterprises across sectors like healthcare, knowledge, agriculture, housing, water, and tourism even as it promotes entrepreneurship among the youth of small town/rural India.

The Yatra begins on Christmas Eve every year, and lasts for 15 days, covering 12 locations. It offers those on board the Yatra a chance to get to grips with the real India. Its philosophy is simple: to inspire young Indians to lead development by taking to enterprise; to become job creators instead of job seekers.

How does the Yatra work?

The chosen youngsters get to live on the train for the 15-days journey. Along the way, they:

1. Meet role models

The train stops at 12 handpicked locations from across the country to personally meet exceptional change-makers who are transforming India. These “real heroes” are champions of change in multiple fields and have showcased sustained success with high social impact. Among tem are Joe Madiath (Gram Vikas, Odisha), Narayan Murthy (Infosys), Bunker Roy (Barefoot College, Rajasthan)

Learning from these amazing personal stories inspires the Yatris to embark upon the process of transformation. The insight into various challenges, setbacks and successive solutions offer real, practical learnings about positive leadership.

2. Interact with other yatris

Platform and compartment exercises through facilitator-led groups, collaborative presentations, lecture theatres on board and the interaction between the Yatris makes for the real purpose of the journey. Being in the company

of 500 like-minded peers from diverse backgrounds, the mutual learning as one travels through the landscape of the country, networking, motivations and support mark the most important value-additions for an aspiring change-maker.

3. Benefit from the Biz Gyan Tree

BGT is a workshop environment where the participants, in a rural setting, can interact with the local people, under the guidance of local experts, to understand their social and economic needs. Then the respective participants brainstorm, ideate and create business plans addressing seven verticals and three horizontals — Agro, Water, Energy, Education, Healthcare, Housing, Manufacturing, Finance, Mobile and ICT and Public Private Partnership.

4. Engage in panel discussions

Panel Discussions are positioned to stimulate thinking on topical issues ranging from women's enterprises to rural regeneration, from financial models for emerging start-ups to ethics and leadership. Award winning panelists are invited to lead the discussions.

An impact report prepared in partnership with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences found that over 500 new enterprises have been set up by the Yatra Alumni and 11.51 percent of the Yatris are directly involved in nation building activities. Another 49 percent are acting as entrepreneurs or are students with the potential to be engaged in nation building activities in the future.

Here's a look at the itinerary for 2017-18:

This year, Firstpost will be travelling with the Jagriti Yatra as it makes its motivational journey across the length and breadth of India. We'll be showing you what we see, introducing you to the role models we meet, and sharingja stories from our travels. Stay tuned for what could well be the ride of a lifetime!