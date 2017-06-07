You are here:
  3. Sitaram Yechury manhandled by Hindu Sena activists at press conference in New Delhi

IndiaFP StaffJun, 08 2017 18:39:04 IST

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was roughed up by a member of a right-wing group at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

One of the two protestors were beaten up and the duo were later handed over to the police. Both were reportedly activists of the Hindu Sena.

Yechury described the attack as an attempt by the Sangh Parivar "to silence the voices of dissent".

Speaking to Firstpost, Hindu Sena leader Vishnu Gupta said that the attack was in protest against an article written by CPM leader Prakash Karat in the Left party's weekly newspaper People Democracy where he had criticised Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for his comments on the use of a 'human shield' in Kashmir.

"Delhi Police has detained two Hindu Sena activists Upendra Kumar and Pawan Kaul at Mandir Marg police station for protesting against Karat's article against the Indian Army," Gupta said.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 08:02 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:39 pm

