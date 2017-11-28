Vikhroli shopkeepers assault 4 MNS workers after dispute over non-installation of Marathi signboards

Mumbai: Four workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were seriously injured in a clash with shopkeepers in suburban Vikhroli over not displaying Marathi signboards, the police said on Monday.

Six persons, including two workers of the Congress and four activists of MNS, were arrested in connection with the Monday incident.

The incident occurred in Kannamwar area of the suburb on Sunday night when the MNS workers were distributing pamphlets for installing Marathi signboards at their shops when a scuffle broke out between them and some shopkeepers, a police official said.

"Shopkeepers assaulted the MNS workers in which three of them were grievously injured, while one worker sustained a skull fracture," the official said.

A case of rioting and attempt to murder has been registered against 20-25 persons, the official said, adding that further investigation is on.