Uttar Pradesh floods: 25 lakh people affected by floods, says state govt

Lucknow: More than 25 lakh people living in 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods this year, the state government said on Saturday.

"To help 25.29 lakh people in the 25 flood-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government has established 984 'chowkis' (posts), of which 440 are located in flood-affected areas. To ensure medical treatment of the people in these areas, 458 static medical teams and 303 mobile medical teams have been formed," Uttar Pradesh health minister Sidhartha Nath Singh told reporters.

The minister also informed that as floodwaters recede, the mobile medical teams will establish camps in different villages, and provide medical facilities to the needy.

The districts which have been hit by floods include Sitapur, Ghazipur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bahraich, Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Santkabirnagar, Farrukhabad, Bijnor, Basti, Barabanki, Faizabad, Badaun, Siddharthanagar, Azamgarh, Maharajganj, Deoria, Pilibhit, and Ballia.

"Adequate medicines are available for the flood-affected districts. Arrangements have also been made for storage of medicines related to diarrhoea, fever, skin problems and also anti-venom injections. So far more that 79 lakh chlorine tablets have been distributed, more than 15 lakh ORS packets have been distributed. Apart from this bleaching powder and DDT have also been sent to flood-affected areas," Singh said.

He also asked officials to coordinate with the animal husbandry department for vaccination of animals, and ensure that diseases are not spread because of animals.