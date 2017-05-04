UP: Police detain interfaith couple whose disappearance led to lynching of Muslim man

Bulandshahr: An inter-faith couple which had allegedly eloped last month from Sohi village, following which a Muslim man was beaten to death by right-wing activists, was detained by the police here.

Yusuf and the 19-year-old woman were detained by the police here last night.

The woman's father had registered a complaint with the police accusing Yusuf of kidnapping his daughter.

According to SP (Rural) Jagdish Sharma, the two were staying with a relative of Yusuf in Hathin village in Ballabhgarh district of Haryana.

They will be produced before a magistrate in the district today, an official said. The disappearance of the two had led to tension in the area.

Ghulam Mohammad (45), a distant relative of the Yusuf, was lynched to death by the Hindu right wing activists, on the suspicion of knowing whereabouts of the couple who had disappeared on April 27.

Ghulam's family had alleged that the activists belonged to the Hindu Yuva Vahini, which however stressed that none of its members were involved in the incident.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder.