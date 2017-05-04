You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. UP: Police detain interfaith couple whose disappearance led to lynching of Muslim man

UP: Police detain interfaith couple whose disappearance led to lynching of Muslim man

IndiaPTIMay, 04 2017 16:53:39 IST

Bulandshahr: An inter-faith couple which had allegedly eloped last month from Sohi village, following which a Muslim man was beaten to death by right-wing activists, was detained by the police here.

Representational Image. Reuters

Representational Image. Reuters

Yusuf and the 19-year-old woman were detained by the police here last night.

The woman's father had registered a complaint with the police accusing Yusuf of kidnapping his daughter.

According to SP (Rural) Jagdish Sharma, the two were staying with a relative of Yusuf in Hathin village in Ballabhgarh district of Haryana.

They will be produced before a magistrate in the district today, an official said. The disappearance of the two had led to tension in the area.

Ghulam Mohammad (45), a distant relative of the Yusuf, was lynched to death by the Hindu right wing activists, on the suspicion of knowing whereabouts of the couple who had disappeared on April 27.

Ghulam's family had alleged that the activists belonged to the Hindu Yuva Vahini, which however stressed that none of its members were involved in the incident.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 04:53 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 04:53 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores