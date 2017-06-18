Two teenagers drown in Ghaziabad's Hindan canal while trying to same a 'drowning' man

Ghaziabad: Two teenagers who ventured mid-stream in Hindon canal in Ghaziabad to save a man who was drowning, were themselves drowned on Sunday, even as the man whom they had rushed to save, swam out to safety on his own, said the police.

City Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the bodies of the two boys, both 17, were fished out by local divers and sent for the post-mortem examination.

The victims were identified as Shivam and Gunjan of Daulat Pura under Sihani Gate police station area.

The police said the duo had gone to take a dip in the Hindon canal near its barrage along with their two other friends Rahul and Akram to beat the heat around 2.30 pm.

While Akram stayed back on the bank to look after his friends' belongings, the three other boys went into the canal.

While taking their bath, the police said, someone on the bank raised an alarm that a man swimming mid-stream was drowning and needed help.

At this Shivan and Gunjan rushed midstream to save the man but were washed away by the strong currents there while the man who was feared to be drowning managed to swim out to safety on his own.

As Akram and Rahul saw their friends drowning, they raised an alarm, prompting some local divers to jump into the canal to save them, but it was too late.