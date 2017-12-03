You are here:
Trouble mounts for Max Hospital: Delhi police sends notice after newborn declared dead found alive

IndiaFP StaffDec, 03 2017 15:14:29 IST

In fresh trouble for Max Hospital, the Delhi Police on Sunday sent a notice to the administration after the hospital in a case of medical negligence. The hospital declared a baby dead along with his stillborn twin, but was found to be alive later, according to reports.

NDTVreported that the police has asked the private hospital to be available for questioning over the issue and has also asked for detailed information of the incident.

The police has also inquired about the duty schedule of the doctors and the rest of the staff on the day of the incident, according to ANI.


Meanwhile, the hospital authorities told ANI that the expert group set up to investigate the matter will likely conclude the probe by Monday.

This comes a day after Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that strict action will be taken against the city-based private hospital and if required its licence would be canceled.

Representational image. News18

"When we came to know about negligence on the part of the hospital we ordered an inquiry into the same. And I want to assure all that if they don't work properly, we will cancel the licence of the hospital," Jain told IANS.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also promised strict action against the hospital and ordered an inquiry into the "criminal negligence"

The incident happened on Thursday when the hospital declared a baby dead along with his still-born twin. The parents were however, shocked when they found one of the twins moving. "We tore the packet, there were two-three clothes and polythene bags. The kid was still breathing. We rushed the baby to a nearby nursing home in Pitampura," the father told reporters.

Max Hospital in a statement on Friday said, "It has been brought to our attention that a premature (22 weeks) newborn baby who is reported to be on life support at a nursing home was unfortunately handed over without any sign of life by Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh."

"This baby was one of the twins delivered on 30 November morning. The other baby was stillborn. We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident," it said.

With inputs from agencies


