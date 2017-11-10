Tipu Sultan Jayanti updates: Section 144 imposed in Coorg; hundreds of BJP workers detained across Karnataka

RECAP: Karnataka HC rejects plea for interim stay on Tipu Jayanti celebrations

The Karnataka High Court rejected an interim prayer seeking a stay on 'Tipu Jayanti' celebrations to be held across the state and directed the state government to file objections to the petitioner's submissions on the matter in four weeks.

The petitioner, KP Manjunath, sought a direction to restrain the celebrations in his home district of Kodagu, saying it would foment communal disharmony.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar after the petitioner failed to convince the court which had sought to know whether the expenses on Tipu Jayanti celebrations were being incurred by the state.