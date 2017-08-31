You are here:
Three-storeyed building in Mumbai collapses two days after heavy rains wreak havoc in city

IndiaFP StaffAug, 31 2017 09:29:35 IST

Merely two days after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai, a three-storeyed building collapsed in the Dongri area on Thursday. Many people are feared to be trapped inside the building, several TV channels reported.

CNN-News18 reported that ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been moved to the spot.

On Tuesday, three people — including two minors — were killed as two houses collapsed in suburban Vikhroli in the wake of torrential rains that lashed Mumbai.

In the first incident in the hilly Suryanagar area, a house at a higher level collapsed on one below, trapping a one-and-a-half-year-old infant, Nikhil, 40-year-old Suresh Arjun Prasad Mourya and 25-year-old Kiran Baby Pal.

They were taken to a nearby civic hospital where Nikhil and Mourya were declared dead before admission.

At Varshanagar hill area of Vikroli Parksite, a protective wall collapsed on a house, killing two-year-old Kalyani Jangam on the spot. Her parents Gopal Jangam (36) and Chhaya Jangam (30) suffered injuries.

Torrential rains pounded Mumbai throughout the day on Tuesday. The city gauged a whopping 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 09:29 am | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017 09:29 am


