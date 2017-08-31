Three-storeyed building in Mumbai collapses two days after heavy rains wreak havoc in city

Merely two days after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai, a three-storeyed building collapsed in the Dongri area on Thursday. Many people are feared to be trapped inside the building, several TV channels reported.

Mumbai: A building collapsed near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street. Many people feared trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4Ohj7rmrAq — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

CNN-News18 reported that ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been moved to the spot.

NDRF team moves to the building collapse site at Dongri area, Bhindi Bazar, Mumbai. — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 31, 2017

On Tuesday, three people — including two minors — were killed as two houses collapsed in suburban Vikhroli in the wake of torrential rains that lashed Mumbai.

In the first incident in the hilly Suryanagar area, a house at a higher level collapsed on one below, trapping a one-and-a-half-year-old infant, Nikhil, 40-year-old Suresh Arjun Prasad Mourya and 25-year-old Kiran Baby Pal.

They were taken to a nearby civic hospital where Nikhil and Mourya were declared dead before admission.

At Varshanagar hill area of Vikroli Parksite, a protective wall collapsed on a house, killing two-year-old Kalyani Jangam on the spot. Her parents Gopal Jangam (36) and Chhaya Jangam (30) suffered injuries.

Torrential rains pounded Mumbai throughout the day on Tuesday. The city gauged a whopping 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.

With inputs from PTI