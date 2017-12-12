You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three soldiers missing after avalanche hits Indian Army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector

IndiaPTIDec, 12 2017 12:22:30 IST

Srinagar: Three soldiers were missing after an avalanche, triggered by fresh snowfall, struck a forward post in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Representational image. News18

Representational image. News18

The avalanche hit an army post at Baktoor near the Line of Control in Gurez sector during the intervening night, a police official said.

He said at least three soldiers were reported missing after the avalanche.

"Efforts are on to trace the missing soldiers but continuous snowfall was hampering the rescue and search efforts," he added.


An army porter is missing since on Monday after he came under an avalanche in Tulail in Gurez sector.


Published Date: Dec 12, 2017 12:22 pm | Updated Date: Dec 12, 2017 12:22 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1



Top Stories



Cricket Scores