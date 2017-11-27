The Gujarat Quiz Part II - How well do you really know the state that's about to go to the polls?

The Gujarat Assembly elections are almost upon us and that means it's time to brush up on your knowledge of the western state.

You already know a fair bit of stuff about Gujarat already, we assume. Well, you would if you'd taken the first part of the quiz. Nevertheless, there's a whole bunch of other stuff about the state that you probably don't know. Or maybe you do. It's hard to say right now.

But there's one way to know for sure.

Take this quiz:

Keep watching this space for the next three parts of The Gujarat Quiz.

Taken the first part yet?