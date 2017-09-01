Tamil Nadu Dalith girl Anitha who spearheaded fight against NEET in Supreme Court commits suicide

Chennai: Nineteen-year-old Anitha, who fought against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Supreme Court, on Friday, committed suicide allegedly for not getting admission in a medical college, said police, citing her family.

Anitha, who had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in the plus two exams under the Tamil Nadu state board, was however not able to score high marks in the NEET to secure a medical seat, and committed suicide as she was not able to get a medical seat, her relatives said.

Hailing from a village in Ariyalur district, around 300 km from Chennai, she was the daughter of a daily labourer.

In a statement issued, former Union Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss blamed the central and the state governments for the tragedy.

Expressing his condolences to Anitha's parents, he said the state government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the central government should accept responsibility for her death as they had initially assured that Tamil Nadu will get a one-year exemption from NEET.

The PMK leader said he was not able to understand as to why Anita who took up the cause of rural students against NEET would commit suicide.