Supreme Court terms triple talaq 'invalid': A timeline of the instant divorce issue from 2015

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "unconstitutional" and "illegal", a historic verdict on a case which dates back to 2015 and saw heated debates in the media.

A five judge constitutional bench by a 3:2 majority judgement said there is no constitutional protection for triple talaq, and held that the practice is against the basic tenets of Quran.

The controversial matter, which challenged the constitutional validity of the practice of instant divorce by the men of the Muslim community, was brought to the Supreme Court in 2015. Here isa glance at the events since then:

