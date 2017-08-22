You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq: Full text of the apex court's 395-page order

Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq: Full text of the apex court's 395-page order

IndiaFP StaffAug, 22 2017 13:24:36 IST

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the practice of divroce through triple talaq among Muslims was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The apex court set aside the practice, saying that triple talaq was against the basic tenets of the Quran.

"In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' – triple talaq is set aside," PTI quoted the five-judge constitution bench as saying in its order.

While Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman and UU Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

The three judges also said the practice of divorce through triple talaq is manifestly arbitrary and violative of the Constitution and must be struck down.

Here is the full text of the 395-page order:

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 01:05 pm | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 01:24 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores