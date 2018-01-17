Latest updates

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear some extremely important cases beginning Wednesday. Comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan, the bench will take up eight crucial cases, including Aadhaar, the validity of Section 377 of IPC which criminalises homosexual acts, the validity of adultery law under the IPC, entry of women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple and other cases.

None of the four judges who spoke out against the CJI — Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice MB Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph — feature on the Constitution Bench.

Loya's case: SC leaves it to Maha govt to hand over documents

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left it to the Maharashtra government to decide which documents, relating to the death of special CBI judge BH Loya, could be handed over to the petitioners who have sought an independent probe into it.

The state government, which filed documents in a sealed cover relating to Loya's death, had during the hearing opposed the petitioners' demand that the entire material should be handed over to them for perusal.

The apex court, in its order which was uploaded on its website late in the evening, said, "Let the documents be placed on record within seven days and if it is considered appropriate, copies be furnished to the petitioners. Put up before the appropriate bench".

After the order was uploaded, the standing counsel for Maharashtra said their team of lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve, would scan and verify all the documents in consultation with the concerned department and take a call on the issue of handing over the documents.

The case, whose assignment to the bench hearing the PILs was a bone of contention of the unprecedented press conference by the four senior-most judges of the apex court, came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantanagoudar.

CJI meets 4 rebel judges, they too meet on their own

The dissenting judges of the Supreme Court, who had hurled accusations against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on several issues, on Tuesday met among themselves, amid hectic parleys between other judges to resolve the crisis.

Their meeting came hours after the CJI reached out to them at the apex court lounge and held parleys with them over tea, before starting the day's proceedings in the apex court.

It is learnt that Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph had a meeting but nothing concrete has emerged. The meeting in the evening took place at the residence of one of these judges.

However, the outcome of the deliberations is not known.

Sources said the judges are likely to meet the CJI tomorrow morning as usual and probably some more deliberations are on the cards as hectic parleys are on to restore normalcy in the top court's functioning.

"As of now, nothing concrete has emerged," sources close to the four judges said.