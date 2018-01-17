In association with
Supreme Court on Aadhaar LIVE updates: SC to hear Aadhaar, Section 377 cases today; bench hearing Loya case could change

India FP Staff Jan 17, 2018 10:15:18 IST
  • 10:15 (IST)

    Group of private companies bat for use of Aadhaar for eKYC and background verification process

    According to an Economic Times report, a petition has been filed by the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) which comprises startups such as CapitalFloat, LendingKart, ZestMoney, IndiaLends as well as early-stage investment firms and companies which provide authentication services and background verifications. These companies are particularly appealing to ensure advantages such as eKYC offered by Aadhaar help a lot in real-time verification of customers.

    Legally speaking, the petition is being termed as an 'intervention application' which has yet to be accepted by the SC. There is no clarity on when it will be heard according to legal experts who have spoken to ET.

    10:12 (IST)

    Number of people issued Aadhaar numbers has increased manifold since SC started hearing Aadhaar petitions

    In the five years that the Supreme Court has been hearing the Aadhaar petitions, the number of people issued Aadhaar numbers have gone up from 20-25 crore in 2012 to 119 crore, reports NDTV.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    'Aadhaar: Enabling a form of supersurveillance', argues Suhrith Parthasarathy

    Suhrith Parthasarathy argues in The Hindu that the government will, no doubt, argue that Aadhaar can bring about many benefits. However any policy, howsoever poorly framed, will likely bring about certain gains. The question is ultimately one of proportionality and justice. Arguing that the government's aim is to create a seamless police state, which will chill our freedom and give the State rampant power he asks whether the Supreme Court will dare to stop this.

  • 09:47 (IST)

    Policy expert Alok Prasanna Kumar weighs in on the possible change of bench in the Loya case

  • 09:12 (IST)

    'Aadhaar is an evolving endeavour and UIDAI responsive to public concerns', argues Nandan Nilekani

    In an article in the Hindustan Times, Nandan Nilekani argues that the concern about the ‘linking’ of Aadhaar to various services are over-hyped and baseless.

    He goes on to insist that we should "applaud the UIDAI for being responsive to the concerns of the public. We need to recognise that providing a unique, secure identification, with instant authentication anywhere, to 1.3 billion Indians is an evolving endeavour."

  • 09:08 (IST)

    Major untoward incidents that have happened with Aadhaar

    Despite the number of reports over the last couple of years, UIDAI has constantly maintained that the server and the data itself, especially biometric data is safe.

    However there are numerous instances where incidents have come up where Aadhaar's secureness has been questioned. These include app-based flaws, disclosures on government websites, third party leaks, sale of data etc. Click here for report on all of these incidents.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Bench hearing Loya case might be changed

  • 08:53 (IST)

    Developments in Bofors case could affect Loya case

    The Supreme Court made certain observations in the Bofors case regarding who can file a case in criminal matters, reported The Times of India. This could have an effect on the Loya case as all the PILs in the case have been filed by advocate associations or individuals who had no connection with the judge.

  • 08:17 (IST)

    RECAP: Judge Loya died due to 'heart attack', no cause for suspicion, says Nagpur Police

    The Nagpur Police on Tuesday said that there was no cause for suspicion regarding the death of judge Loya and that he had indeed died of a heart attack.

    "Nagpur Police undertook a thorough investigation in this case and his death was due to a heart attack", Shivaji Bodkhe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur told reporters. "The postmortem, as well as the forensic reports too, confirm the same. There was nothing unusual in the report," he said.

  • 08:16 (IST)

    Dipak Misra's olive branch to ‘rebel’ Supreme Court judges may not contain trust deficit in judiciary

    Sreemoy Talukdar argued in Firstpost that the nature of the gambit is such that the dissenting judges must take their dissent to its logical conclusion. Any attempts at papering over the crisis or shutting the eyelids closely and hoping the dust storm will subside won't work.

  • 08:12 (IST)

    RECAP: Prashant Bhushan files complaint against CJI Dipak Misra, requests five senior judges to conduct inquiry

    Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday said he had filed a complaint against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in the medical college scam case and requested five senior most apex court judges, including the four rebel judges, to hold an in-house inquiry into the matter.

  • 07:48 (IST)

    Updates for 17 January begin here

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Discussions expected to continue tomorrow

    The discussions are expected to continue tomorrow, according to NDTV. However it could take some time to resolve everything as many issues were raised by the dissenting judgments.

  • 13:48 (IST)

    CJI initiates peace talks with four dissenting judges

    The discussion took between the CJI and the four dissenting judges, reported CNN-News18. The meeting was cordial and everyone agreed that the issues were important than the personalities. The issues are expected to be resolved by the end of the week.

  • 13:42 (IST)

    CJI meets the four dissenting judges. Holds talks for 15 minutes over possible solutions to the issues raised

  • 12:18 (IST)

    No specific date fixed for the matter

    The Supreme Court, without fixing any specific date, lists the matter for hearing after a week. 

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Certain documents to remain confidential

    Maharashtra government tells Supreme Court that barring certain confidential reports placed by it, the petitioners can access other documents.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    SC said that all documents must be given to me: Tehseen Poonawala

    Tehseen Poonawala told Times Now that SC has ordered that all documents should be given over to him. He said that his faith in the judiciary has been restored as the case was not dismissed.

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Next date for hearing not fixed

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Maharashtra government handed over documents in a sealed cover to SC

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Judge BH Loya death case adjourned in SC

    Judge BH Loya's death case must not be confidential, the Supreme Court said in a 5-minute hearing. Everything must be before the public.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Absolutely no crisis now in SC, says Bar Council of India

    The Bar Council of India on Tuesday said there was "absolutely no crisis now" in the Supreme Court and normalcy will be restored soon in the higher judiciary that saw four top judges coming out in the open against the Chief Justice of India.

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Constitution bench on Wednesday will start hearings on Aadhaar, homosexuality, adultery

    A Constitution Bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan has been constituted to hear important cases including those on Aadhaar, decriminalisation of homosexuality, validity of adultery law under IPC, entry of women into Sabarimala temple etc. It will start the hearings from 17 January.

  • 11:29 (IST)

    The arguments in the petition

    BR Lone's petition sought a probe saying there were several contradictions emerging in the matter, according to The Indian Express. Tehseen Poonawala, in his plea contended that circumstances of the death of the judge were “questionable, mysterious and contradicting”.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Supreme Court will hear two pleas seeking a probe in Judge Loya's death

    CBI judge BH Loya, was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case when he passed away. After doubts were raised around the circumstances of his death, two pleas were filed by BR Lone, a Maharashtra-based journalist and activist Tehseen Poonawala, seeking a probe in the death.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    A-G Venugopal does a U-turn, says Supreme Court not resolved yet

    A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal called the ongoing crisis in Supreme Court a "storm in a tea cup", on Tuesday said the crisis seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Updates for 16 January, 2018 begins

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Here are the five key questions raised in open letter to CJI

    • Is top judiciary being run on whims? 
    • Are most senior judges being bypassed by the CJI? 
    • Are all big cases against Govt being assigned to "selective" benches 
    • Is Govt interfering with highest judiciary? 
    • Doesn't CJI need to answer?

  • 14:11 (IST)

    No disciplinary action against 4 judges

    "All four senior most judges have resolved the differences and are attending the court. There is no need of any action on these four judges; all of them are honest and men of integrity," said BCI Chairman, Manan Kumar Misra. 

  • 14:09 (IST)

    The story is over, says BCI; asks politicos to not take advantage of issue

    The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday said its members have met 15 judges of the Supreme Court following the crisis in the apex judiciary and they have assured that the issues have been resolved. "Kahani khatam ho gaya (the story is now over)", BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra told a press conference in New Delhi. He also said that political parties should not try and take mileage out of the January 12 press conference by the four senior most apex court judges to flag some problems, including the assigning of cases.

  • 13:34 (IST)

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Didn't want any political party tpo take advantage: BCI

    "We did not want any political party to take advantage of the situation. Everyone are discharging their duties and everything has been resolved as the Attorney General has also said," BCI chief Manan Mishra told media on Monday. 

  • 13:26 (IST)

    Why drag Justice Loya case into this, asks BCI chief

    "Why drag the Judge Loya case into this? As you can see, Judge Loya's family has said that they do not have any doubts on the matter," says BCI chief Manan Kumar Misra.

    The family of Justice BH Loya on Sunday said the death of the special CBI judge, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh "fake encounter" case, was being politicised and urged all parties to refrain from taking advantage of the situation.

    Justice Loya’s son, Anuj, said he did not have any doubts about the way his father died three years ago. "I had an emotional turmoil, hence I had suspicions about his death. But now we don't have any doubts about the way he died," he told reporters at a press conference.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    No more rebellion, says BCI chief

    Two days after four Supreme Court judges held a press conference citing lack of accountability and integrity in the apex court, the Bar Council of India told the media on Monday that "it was an internal issue and it has been resolved internally." 

    When asked how can such a major development be solved "internally", BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra said that it was a matter "within a family" which has been resolved after the judges meet in the CJI's chambers at 10.30 on Monday morning. 

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Four judges resolve issue after a morning meeting

  • 12:58 (IST)

    RECAP: Absolute powers of Chief Justice of India need to be checked, says SC lawyer

    Advocate Gautam Bhatia, in a series of tweets, said on Friday that in the last 20 years, the office of the Chief Justice of India has received a lot of power without having any system of accountability to keep it in check.


    Bhatia argued that two features in the Indian legal system — "the splitting up of the Supreme Court into multiple different benches, and the massive backlog of cases" — make these powers problematic. "In this context, the Chief Justice's powers to assign cases to benches and to decide when a case is to be heard become very significant," he said in one tweet.

    "The Chief Justice's administrative power effectively transform itself into a power to significantly influence the outcomes of cases (sic)," Bhatia further said.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    RECAP: Acted in interest of judiciary and justice, says senior SC judge Kurian Joseph, day after rebellion

    Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the country's chief justice over "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, today expressed confidence that the issues raised by them would be resolved.

    Joseph said that they acted solely in the interest of judiciary and justice, a day after he and the three other judges took the unprecedented step of addressing a press conference.

    He rejected suggestions that they had violated discipline and expressed the hope that their actions will bring in more transparency in the administration of the Supreme Court.

    "Stood up for justice and judiciary.... That is what we said there (in New Delhi) yesterday. Nothing beyond that," Justice Joseph said in Malayalam when local television news channels approached him at his ancestral home in Kalady near Kochi seeking his reaction on Friday's development.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    RECAP: Yashwant Sinha lauds rebel SC judges, says Cabinet ministers should also speak up without fear

    Sinha said "if four senior most Supreme Court judges say democracy is under threat, we have to take their words very seriously""

    "Every citizen who feels for democracy should speak up. I will ask party (BJP) leaders and senior cabinet ministers to speak up. I will appeal to them to get rid of their fears and speak up," he said.

    Sinha, however, insisted that it was for the apex court to sort out the crisis after the four senior judges virtually revolted against the country's chief justice on Friday, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    RECAP: SCBA president Vikas Singh meets CJI Dipak Misra

    Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh on Sunday met the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and handed over a resolution on the crisis in the apex judiciary to him. The senior lawyer told PTI that he handed over a copy of the SCBA resolution to the CJI, who assured him that he would look into it.

    "I met the CJI and handed over a copy of the resolution. He said that he would look into it and ensure there was congeniality in the Supreme Court at the earliest," Singh told PTI after his 15-minute meeting with the CJI.

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Four former retired justices write open letter

    An open letter by former apex court judge PB Sawant, ex-chief justice of Delhi High Court AP Shah, former Madras High Court judge K Chandru and ex-Bombay High Court judge H Suresh was given to the media. It has also gone viral on social media.

    Justice Shah confirmed having written an open letter along with the other retired judges and told PTI, "We have written the open letter which the other judges named in the letter have also consented to."

    He said that the view expressed by the retired judges is "quite similar to the views of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that till this crisis is resolved, the important matters should be listed before a five-judge Constitution bench of senior judges".

  • 12:17 (IST)

    A-G says 'everything has been settled now'

    Attorney General KK Venugopal was quoted by NDTV as saying that everything has been settled after an informal meeting in the morning today. he added that the courts are functioning. Nevertheless, Chief Justice Misra is yet to reach out to Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph, who took him on in an extraordinary press conference on Friday last.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    RP Luthra urges CJI to intervene, claims conspiracy to destroy institution 

    According to NDTV, Supreme Court advocate RP Luthra has raised the judges issue before the Chief Justice of India's bench. The advocate is believed to have said that there is conspiracy to destroy the institution and Misra must take action. The report added that Misra listened to him and smiled without answering him. 

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Four rebel judges attend court, take up work New Delhi
     
     
    Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases, today attended court and took up routine work, PTI reported. The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the 12 January press conference.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Four retired judges write open letter to CJI

    Four retired judges including an ex-Supreme Court judge have written an open letter to the Chief Justice of India urging him to resolve the ongoing crisis. According to an Economic Times report, the four judges have backed the four rebelling judges on the issue of allocation of cases. 

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Scenes at the Supreme Court lounge today

    According to NDTV, every day, before work begins, all judges convene at the judges lounge and have coffee. However, the report claimed that on Monday, all court staff were asked to leave the lounge. 

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Work will go on as usual, say sources

    Regardless of the roster, it will be "business as usual" today at the Supreme Court, the four judges have reportedly told members of the Bar Council. "The judges will hear whatever is assigned to them," said sources.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    All four rebel judges resume work 

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Most courts commence work

  • 10:56 (IST)

    A-G says everything is okay in Supreme Court 

    According to Times Now, Attorney General KK Venugopal, who is heading to the Supreme Court, has said that all the courts will be functioning as usual and that everything is okay in the Supreme Court. 

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Bobde emerging as a peacekeeper, says report

    According to a News18 report, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is brokering peace between Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on one side and four other senior-most judges – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – on the other.

A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear some extremely important cases beginning Wednesday. Comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan, the bench will take up eight crucial cases, including Aadhaar, the validity of Section 377 of IPC which criminalises homosexual acts, the validity of adultery law under the IPC, entry of women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple and other cases.

None of the four judges who spoke out against the CJI — Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice MB Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph — feature on the Constitution Bench.

Loya's case: SC leaves it to Maha govt to hand over documents

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left it to the Maharashtra government to decide which documents, relating to the death of special CBI judge BH Loya, could be handed over to the petitioners who have sought an independent probe into it.

The state government, which filed documents in a sealed cover relating to Loya's death, had during the hearing opposed the petitioners' demand that the entire material should be handed over to them for perusal.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The apex court, in its order which was uploaded on its website late in the evening, said, "Let the documents be placed on record within seven days and if it is considered appropriate, copies be furnished to the petitioners. Put up before the appropriate bench".

After the order was uploaded, the standing counsel for Maharashtra said their team of lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve, would scan and verify all the documents in consultation with the concerned department and take a call on the issue of handing over the documents.

The case, whose assignment to the bench hearing the PILs was a bone of contention of the unprecedented press conference by the four senior-most judges of the apex court, came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantanagoudar.

CJI meets 4 rebel judges, they too meet on their own

The dissenting judges of the Supreme Court, who had hurled accusations against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on several issues, on Tuesday met among themselves, amid hectic parleys between other judges to resolve the crisis.

Their meeting came hours after the CJI reached out to them at the apex court lounge and held parleys with them over tea, before starting the day's proceedings in the apex court.

It is learnt that Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph had a meeting but nothing concrete has emerged. The meeting in the evening took place at the residence of one of these judges.

However, the outcome of the deliberations is not known.

Sources said the judges are likely to meet the CJI tomorrow morning as usual and probably some more deliberations are on the cards as hectic parleys are on to restore normalcy in the top court's functioning.

"As of now, nothing concrete has emerged," sources close to the four judges said.


Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:00 AM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 10:15 AM

