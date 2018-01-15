ASSOCIATE
SPONSORS

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Supreme Court LIVE updates: Justice SA Bobde to broker peace between four SC judges and CJI Dipak Misra

India FP Staff Jan 15, 2018 10:40:58 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Supreme Court LIVE updates: Justice SA Bobde to broker peace between four SC judges and CJI Dipak Misra

  • 10:22 (IST)

    RECAP: Congress claims 'Democracy is in danger'

    The Congress said "democracy is in danger" after four senior-most Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order".

    "We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official Twitter handle said.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    All you need to know about controversial RP Luthra case

    The RP Luthra case is at the centre of the whole fiasco. To convey the "less than desirable" things taking place inside the apex court, the four justices referred to a letter that they had written to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The letter mentions an order passed in the case RP Luthra vs Union Of India Ministry Of Law And Another respondents passed on 27 October. What does the order in the RP Luthra case say that made the four justices speak publicly against the CJI?

    Based on the letter to the CJI, the four justices made public on Friday, it seems clear that the main point of contention at present is the delay in implementing the Memorandum of Procedure towards the appointment of judges in India. "...there should be no further delay in finalisation of MOP in larger public interest," the SC order in the Luthra case had said and was reiterated by the four judges as well in their letter to the CJI.

  • Is Caste an issue in Supreme Court?

    Of frequent reference is also the case of caste. It is argued that the judiciary, populated by as much as 95 percent of its constituency by individuals of the Brahmin caste, is Brahmanical. This criticism resurfaced in the defiance and subsequent punishment of Justice CS Karnan whose persecution, it is said, was about his caste. 

    Read full report here. 

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Three more cases to be heard by Constitution bench 

    According to Hindustan Times, there are three more cases that will be heard by the Constitution bench this week. One of the cases refers to an IPC code that makes adultery a criminal offense for a man but not a woman. Another case that will come up for hearing is Section 377, which criminalizes homosexuality. The final case pertains to the ban on women from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.  

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Aadhaar validity petition to be heard on Wednesday

    According to Hindustan Times, the petition challenging the validity of the Aadhaar scheme will be heard by a five-member Constitutional bench on Wednesday. 

  • 09:37 (IST)

    Bar Council of India chairman says issue will be resolved 

  • 09:24 (IST)

    'Super sensitive' cases handled by junior judges in past

    According to The Times of India, there have been fifteen 'super sensitive' cases which have been handled by junior judges and not the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. These cases include Bofors, Rajiv Gandhi assassination, LK Advani's trial in Babri masjid demolition, Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter, Best Bakery and the case that changed how BCCI, reported the publication. 

  • The Supreme Court crisis was waiting to happen

    For those who have access to portals of the Supreme Court, the spectacle of four of its senior most judges raising the banner of revolt against their Chief Justice did not come as a surprise, but rather a conspiracy to alter the course of history.

    “It was brewing for some time” is the general refrain if you talk to anyone conversant with what is going on. Letters were being secretly written to judges and circulating, pointing out skeletons in cupboards hidden from public view. Insinuation and innuendo over the formation of benches on certain issues of critical economic and political importance were the order of the day.

    And there were all indications that there was something stinking in the corridors of the Supreme Court, to borrow a phrase from Justice Markandey Katju (he was referring to the Allahabad High Court). All this was exposed in a jiffy as the judges pointed fingers at CJI’s alleged indiscretion in allocating cases to benches and his other administrative functioning.

    Read the full analysis here. 

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Bar Council of India chairman meets rebel judges, to hold press conference today

    The BCI chairman said the panel met Justices J Chelameswar, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, and they also assured that everything would be sorted out. He did not mention whether the panel had any talks with Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was not in the city.
     
    Mishra said they would hold a press conference on Monday to apprise about the BCI's day-long parleys with the judges of the apex court in the wake of the crisis.

  • 09:13 (IST)

    RECAP: BCI chief meets CJI

    A seven-member Bar Council India (BCI) panel led by its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra had a 50-minute meeting with the CJI after hectic parleys with several apex court judges, with whom they shared the views of the apex body of the Bar regulating the lawyers.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    RECAP: Judge BH Loya's son speaks to media 

    "Our family is pained by the chain of events in past few days. Please don't harass us," Judge BH Loya's son, Anuj Loya said to the media during a press conference on Sunday. 

  • 09:02 (IST)

    RECAP: CJI Misra meets BCI members, promises resolution soon

    Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday separately met high-level delegations of top two lawyers' bodies -- BCI and SCBA -- and assured them that the crisis erupting after the revolt by the four seniormost judges against him would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Updates for 15 January begin

  • 20:49 (IST)

    Justice Kurian reacts to 'mediation' offers

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Congress' Salman Soz reacts to Bar Council of India head's statement

  • 20:34 (IST)

    CJI to meet rebel judges on Sunday

    With Chief Justice Dipak Misra slated to meet the four rebel judges on Sunday, the developments on this issue will be keenly watched.

  • 20:23 (IST)

    Judges should have said something substantial: SC Bar Association President

    Earlier, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh had said that if the judges had held a press conference, they should have said something 'substantial,' ANI reported.

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Supreme Court Bar Association expresses 'grave' concern' over differences between senior judges and CJI
     
    New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday passed a resolution saying the differences of four senior-most judges with Chief Justice Dipak Misra should be considered by the full bench of the apex court.
     
    Expressing "grave concern" over the differences between the senior judges and the CJI, SCBA President and senior advocate Vikas Singh said that all PILs should be looked into either by the CJI or senior judges who form part of the apex court collegium. Taking note of the concerns raised by four senior judges led by Justice J Chelameswar over assigning of cases, the bar body suggested that even the PILs listed for hearing on 15 January be transferred from other benches to either the bench headed by the CJI or benches led by the members of the collegium.
     
    Singh said that at the emergency executive meeting, grave concern was expressed over the differences between the four judges and the CJI. On Friday, Justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Jurian Joseph had mounted a virtual revolt against the Chief Justice, listing a litany of problems including the assigning of cases.
     
    The judges had said that there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court and warned that they could destroy Indian democracy. The unprecedented news conference had left the judiciary and observers stunned, leaving uncertain how this open dissension in the hallowed institution would be resolved.
     
    PTI

  • 19:40 (IST)

    The four SC judges should be taken very seriously: Petitioner in judge Loya case

  • 19:33 (IST)

    No party should take undue advantage of SC judges' press conference: BCI

    No political party or leader should take undue advantage of the situation arising out of the presser by four senior SC judges: PTI quotes the Bar Council of India resolution as stating.

  • 19:25 (IST)

    "All four of us are in this together": Justice Chelameswar

    Speaking to CNN-News18, Justice J Chelameswar said, "All four of us are in this together. We have spoken in one voice and we will speak in one voice.

  • 19:15 (IST)

    SC Bar Association silent on whether judges should have gone public

    The Supreme Court Bar Association did not comment on whether the senior judges should have gone public with their grievances, PTI reported. The four judges are Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Kurian Joseph and Madan B. Lokur.

  • 19:08 (IST)

    SC Bar Association to meet CJI

    The Supreme Court Bar Association will meet the Chief Justice of India before they meet the four judges who addressed the press conference on Friday, News18 reported.

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Matter should not be played out in public: SC Bar Association

    The Supreme Court Bar Association said that instead of playing out in public, the matter should be resolved in closed court. SCBA president Vikas Singh said that the association will meet the CJI before meeting the four judges.

  • 18:48 (IST)

    SC Bar Association adopts resolution on PIL matters, says they will send them to CJI Misra

  • 18:46 (IST)

    Differences raised by SC judges 'grave': SC Bar Association

  • 18:42 (IST)

    SC Bar Association calls for immediate resolution of crisis

  • 18:32 (IST)

    Council ready to mediate in the judiciary crisis: Bar Council of India chairman

    While calling for internally resolving the issues, BCI chairman Manan Mishra said that the council is ready to mediate the judiciary crisis.

  • 18:21 (IST)

    The matter cannot go out in the media again: BCI chairman

    BCI chairman Mishra said that the matter has to be sorted out anyhow and cannot go out in the media again. On behalf on the Bar Council of India, he also appealed to the judges not to create such an opportunity again.

    He further said that the first move is to meet the rest of the judges, which means all judges excluding the CJI and the four judges who wrote the letter, reported News18.

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Appreciate government's stand of not interfering: Bar Council of India chairman

    Bar Council of India chairman Manan Mishra said that the prime minister and the law minister had said on Friday that it is an internal matter of the judiciary and they won't interfere. He further said that the BCI appreciates the government's stand.

  • 18:09 (IST)

    SC judges should not have gone public: Bar Council of India

    "There are enough mechanisms to address this inhouse. We discussed the contents of the letter. We have decided to form a seven-member delegation of judges. We will be meeting all the judges at the Supreme Court. We have already got appointment from 50 percent of the SC judges," said BCI chairman Manan Mishra

  • 18:07 (IST)

    BCI chairman appeals political leaders not to politicise the issue

    BCI chairman Manan Mishra appealed to political leaders not to politicise the issue. He also said that the faith in judiciary must not be threatened.

  • 18:06 (IST)

    BCI welcomes non-interference of the government

    The Bar Council of India welcomed the non-interference of the government and said that it appreciates this stand of the government on the issue.

  • 18:04 (IST)

    Want the matter to be resolved at the earliest: BCI

  • 18:01 (IST)

    'Bar Council of India discussed the letter'

    The Bar Council of India discussed the contents of the letter sent to the CJI on Friday, said Manan Mishra, council chairman.

  • 17:58 (IST)

    All four of us spoke in one voice: Justice Chelameswar

  • 17:56 (IST)

    Bar Council of India meet ends

    News18 reported that Bar Council of India's meeting has ended and it is expected to address media shortly.

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Only procedural problems, says Justice Kurian Joseph

    Justice Kurian Joseph said there was no constitutional crisis in the apex court and there are only problems in procedure they had objected to. "There will be no constitutional crisis and there are only problems in procedures and that will be corrected," Justice Kurian told reporters. IANS

  • 17:32 (IST)

    There is no crisis: Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that "there is no crisis" when asked about the way forward to resolve the crisis. Asked whether their (judges') act had amounted to a violation of discipline, Gogoi refused to comment - PTI

  • 17:24 (IST)

    In Pictures: Bar Council of India meet underway

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Bar Council of India to meet judges tomorrow

    Bar council of India said that a delegation of seven BCI members will be meeting with judges on Sunday (the next in line, apart from the four dissenting judges), reported CNN-News18.

  • 17:15 (IST)

    Bar Council of India seeks appointment with CJI Dipak Misra: News18

  • 17:13 (IST)

    Supreme Court Bar Association meeting begins : News18

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Meanwhile, SC not to take up CBI judge Loya's death case on Monday

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Attempts being made to make judiciary deaf and dumb: Shiv Sena

    Praising the four Supreme Court judges who mounted a virtual revolt against the CJI, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said attempts were being made to make the judiciary "deaf and dumb".

    He said the government should not meddle in the matter. "The decision of those judges should be lauded. There is a high possibility that there will be an inquiry called against them now. However, this inquiry should be unbiased," Thackeray told reporters.

  • 16:54 (IST)

    MK Stalin says president should intervene if judges can't resolve issue

    President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the issue involving judges of the Supreme Court in case they themselves could not resolve it, DMK working president MK Stalin said. "In case, if a stage comes wherein judges could not resolve the issue, President Kovind should intervene and resolve it," he told reporters.

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Attorney General KK Venugopal hopes crisis will be 'settled' soon

    Attorney General KK Venugopal expressed the hope that the crisis in the top judiciary following a revolt by four Supreme Court judges would be "settled".

    "Let's hope everything works out very well. I am sure everything will be settled," he told reporters in New Delhi.

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Acted in interest of judiciary and justice, says SC judge Kurian Joesph

    Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four senior Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the country's chief justice, expressed confidence that the issues raised by them would be resolved.

    Joseph said that they acted solely in the interest of judiciary and justice. He also rejected suggestions that they had violated discipline and expressed the hope that their actions will bring in more transparency in the administration of the Supreme Court.

  • 13:17 (IST)

    'Holding presser for minor issue of roster is saddening': Bar Council of India chairman, Manan Mishra

    According to ANI, chairman of Bar Council of India Manan Kumar Mishra criticised the four Supreme Court judges for holding a press conference on Friday. "Holding a press conference on a minor issue of roster is saddening," he said.

    Mishra further added that Bar Council is set to have a meeting at 5 pm on Saturday and meet the four senior judges on Sunday. "We have a meeting at 5 pm today (Saturday). Tomorrow (Sunday) our delegation will meet those senior judges, Chief Justice of India and other judges and request them to not bring issues like these in front of public," he said. 

  • 13:06 (IST)

    'A judge isn't to give interview to media,' says advocate Prashant P Umrao

Load More

Latest updates: While Chief Justice Dipak Misra is finding a way out of the deadlock in the Supreme Court, he will be heading a five-member bench to hear a petition seeking to invalidate the Aadhaar scheme.

The Bar Council of India is likely to hold a press conference on Monday. Meanwhile, a report in The Times of India stated that there has been a precedence of the Chief Justice of India delegating 'super sensitive' cases to junior judges.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Sunday assured a Bar Council of India delegation that the crisis in the Supreme Court resulting from a virtual revolt against him by four colleagues will be sorted out soon, the council chief said.

Also on Sunday, the son of special CBI judge BH Loya said in Mumbai that his father died of natural causes and not in suspicious circumstances. Loya's death, while he was hearing the politically sensitive Shohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, is the subject of a PIL in the Supreme Court that was one of the triggers for the revolt against Misra.

The Indian judiciary was thrown into a turmoil on Friday when four senior Supreme Court judges — J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph – convened an unprecedented press conference to complain about "selective" case allocation by Misra and passing of certain judicial order. Misra had assigned the Loya death PIL to Justice Arun Mishra, a relatively junior judge.

In their press conference, the four justices said India’s democracy is at risk unless the wrongs in the Supreme Court are set right.

Capping a weekend flurry of activity by jurists, lawyers and politicians, a delegation of the Bar Council of India, the highest body of lawyers in the nation, today met Misra at his residence for 50 minutes.

"We met CJI in a congenial atmosphere and he said everything will be sorted out soon," BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, who led the delegation, told reporters.

File image of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. PTI

File image of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. PTI

He said that before meeting the CJI, the panel also discussed the crisis plaguing the apex judiciary with other judges including the three out of the four judges who have made the allegations against Misra.

Mishra said the panel met justices Chelameshwar, Lokur, and Joseph, who also gave an assurance that the crisis will be resolved.

He did not mention whether the panel had a meeting with Gogoi, who is out of town. Gogoi is next in line to succeed Misra as the chief justice.

The BCI will hold a press conference on Monday.

Earlier, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh met the CJI and handed over a resolution in which the association has asked for a full court discussion to defuse the present crisis.

"I met the CJI and handed over a copy of the resolution. He said that he would look into it and ensure there was congeniality in the Supreme Court at the earliest," Singh told PTI after his 15-minute meeting with the CJI.

In another major development today, Anuj Loya, the son of the deceased CBI judge, held a press conference in Mumbai to say his family was "pained" by the recent developments surrounding his father's death. He claimed NGOs and politicians should stop "harassing" his family members over the issue.

"My father died of natural causes. Our family is convinced that it was a natural death," the 21-year-old Anuj told reporters, adding that although he and his family had earlier been suspicious about his father's sudden death three years ago, they no longer harboured doubts.

"I had an emotional turmoil, hence I had suspicions about his death. But now we don't have any doubts about the way he died," Anuj said.

"Earlier, my grandfather and aunt had some doubts about his death, which they shared. But now neither of them has any doubts," he said.

The deceased judge's father and Anuj's aunt had alleged foul play in his death.

Judge Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh "fake encounter" case, had allegedly died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused in the case but has been discharged.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 10:40 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 10:40 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores