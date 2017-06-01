Sukhoi jet crash: Mortal remains of Squadron Leader D Pankaj cremated in Assam

Tezpur (Assam): The mortal remains of Squadron Leader D Pankaj, one of the two pilots of the Sukhoi jet that had crashed on 23 May, were cremated in Tezpur on Thursday.

The mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant S Achudev, who was the other pilot killed in the crash, were sent to his native place in Kerala, a Defence spokesman said.

With Indian Air Force (IAF) officials paying their last respects to the two pilots at the Tezpur Air Force base in Salonibari, Squadron Leader Pankaj's mortal remains were cremated at Parua under Tezpur police station, Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Sombit Ghosh told PTI.

The family — his parents, younger brother, wife Richa and two-year-old daughter — were present at the Air Force base, he said.

IAF officials handed over Pankaj's official documents wrapped in the national Tricolour to his wife, he said.

Pankaj's younger brother performed the last rites in the presence of IAF and army officials.

Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Tezpur station, KVR Raju and General Officer Commanding of 4 Corps, Brigadier Samantray paid their last respects.

Sonitpur district administration and Journalist Union also paid their tribute to the two pilots.

Flight Lieutenant S Achudev's body was sent to Thiruvananthapuram where the Kerala chief minister is scheduled to pay his last respects on Friday before it is taken to his native place Calicut, Ghosh said.

Talking to the media, AOC Raju said the black box of the crashed Sukhoi-30 has been sent for examination to find out why both the pilot were unable to eject to safety.

Mortal remains of the two pilots of the crashed Sukhoi-30 were recovered on Wednesday from the crash site in dense forest area on hills in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh eight days after it had gone missing on 23 May when the aircraft crashed approximately 60 kilometres from the Tezpur Airbase after taking off from there on a routine training mission.