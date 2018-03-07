You are here:
Statue vandalism LIVE updates: In tit-for-tat attacks, miscreants cut Brahmins' sacred thread; petrol bomb hurled at BJP office

India FP Staff Mar 07, 2018 15:27:01 IST
  • 15:27 (IST)

    'My admin did it': H Raja's defence on derogatory Facebook post on Periyar

    "Views can be debated only by countering it and not through violence. I don't want to hurt anyone. Therefore, if anyone has been hurt due to the post, I really regret the action," wrote Raja. He claimed he was travelling at the time and did not know about the post. He said he has deleted the post and removed the person responsible for it. 

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Two people arrested for hurling petrol bomb at BJP's Coimbatore office

    According to Times Now, Jeeva Nanthan and Gautam, both workers of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TDPK), have been arrested in connection with the attack on BJP office. 

  • 15:05 (IST)

    After Periyar Statue defaced, tit-for-tat attacks in Tamil Nadu

    Perhaps in retaliation to the derogatory comments made against Periyar and the subsequent vandalism at his statue, members Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam claimed they forcibly cut poonals (Janeyu or sacred thread) of 8 Brahmins. They have surrendered at a police station in Chennai's Mylapore, The Times of India reported. 

    Earlier in the day, a petrol bomb was hurled at the BJP office in Coimbatore. 

  • 14:48 (IST)

    7 people arrested for defiling Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu BJP meets after petrol bomb hurled at party's Coimbatore office

    TN BJP advisory committee met under party leader CB Radhakrishnan on discuss the incident early morning today when a petrol bomb was hurled at the BJP office in Coimbatore.

    Speaking to reporters after this meeting, he said, "Any violence by anyone is condemnable. BJP would never support these actions. Action must be taken against those who are involved in violent actions. Last week, when Pon Radhakrishnan said that extremism isn't dead in Tamil Nadu, he was condemned by the deputy chief minister. But then this petrol bomb incident has happened today. Vote bank politics prevents Tamil Nadu government from taking any action against the culprits."

    Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association condemns H Raja's comments against Periyar

    Thamizhnadu Brahmin Association President N Narayana condemned H Raja's remarks against Periyar statues in the strongest possible terms. "In the future he should refrain from making such careless statements", he insisted.

    Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:26 (IST)

    Visuals: Ambedkar statue damaged in UP's Meerut

    Zilla Panchayat officials in Meerut's Mawana said that an Ambedkar statue was vandalised in the city on Monday. However, the officials have assured that action will be taken and the statue will be replaced with a new one.

    Input by Rishab Bhardwaj/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:24 (IST)

    Kamal Haasan says Periyar statues don't need protection, those insulting Tamil icons do

    Speaking to reporters in Alwarpet, Chennai, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and founder Kamal Hassan, said, "These recorded views on Periyar are very low and punishable by law, according to legal experts. Periyar statues don't require protection, the Tamils ​​will protect them. Those who speak scandalously about Periyar should be the ones given security because they'll need it. We can't accept these expressions of regret."

    Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 14:14 (IST)

    No end to statue war: Now, Ambedkar's statue damaged in Meerut

    BR Ambedkar's statue in Meerut was added to the list of statues of prominent political thinkers which have been damaged across the country in the last 48 hours. However, according to News18, city administration acted fast and avoided any further deterioration in the law and order situation by replacing the damaged statue with a new one.

    It is still unclear as to who were behind damaging Ambedkar's statue.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Those who dream to destroy Dravidian thoughts will not succeed, says MK Stalin

    DMK's MK Stalin took to Twitter and said that those who imagine to destroy Dravidian thoughts will not succeed. "Even in dreams, or imagination, these statues should not be destroyed again," Stalin said. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:44 (IST)

    Security beefed up at 27 locations in Chennai with Periyar statue

    Surveillance has been heightened at 27 major locations in Chennai which have Periyar statues and police has been deployed to protect these statues. 

    Input by Abdul Kader Mydeen/101Reporters

  • 13:38 (IST)

    Actor Prakash Raj reacts to statue vandalisation

    "...What are you teaching our children... please stop this statue politics," Raj tweeted on Wednesday.

  • 13:32 (IST)

    Periyar's land won't allow poisonous politics: AIADMK minister D Jayakumar

    Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar addressed a press meet in Chennai and said that H Raja's opinion on Periyar issue is not acceptable and must be condemned. "This is Periyar's land. On this soil, AIADMK will never allow jealousy-driven poisonous rumours and malicious actions to spread. Tamil Nadu is a state of peace. Actions like these will be destroyed from their roots. The government has taken action to protect the statues."

    Input by Abdul Kader Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:30 (IST)

    To vandalise Periyar, Anna statues under AIADMK's rule is brazen: Former Chennai Mayor

    "H Raja is continuing to speak about Periyar and Karunanidhi in a defamatory manner. Raja, who is involved in these anti-national activities should arrested under the Goonda Act. To vandalise Anna and Periyar statues during AIADMK's rule is brazen. This shows that the state government is under the control of BJP," says M Subramanium, former mayor of Chennai and member of DMK.

    Input by Abdul Kader Mydeen/101Reporters

  • 13:15 (IST)

    We, Tamilians, will protect Periyar statue: Kamal Haasan

    "There is no need to deploy police for protection of Periyar Statue. We, Tamilians, will protect it. I feel that this issue is just to divert attention from the Cauvery issue," says Haasan. 

    The actor was referring to the formation of Cauvery management board.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    If the government is serious  it should take criminal action against all involved in violence: Kamal Haasan

    Speaking on the issue of statue vandalisation across the country, newly-turned politician, Kamal Haasan slammed BJP leader H Raja for his comments on Periyar. "If the government is serious, it should take criminal action against all involved," says Haasan. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:04 (IST)

    Periyar is not a mere mortal, name or place, Periyar is philiosophy: Sathyaraj

    Actor Sathyaraj condemned the attack on revolutionary Lenin statue in Tripura. He asked the Tamil Nadu government to take action against BJP member H Raja who had said that Periyar statues will be demolished in the state.

    “Periyar is not a mere mortal, name or place. Periya is a philosophy. He is an ideology created for the freedom of working classes, for women’s freedom, to abolish superstitious beliefs. He does not merely live as a statue, he live in our hearts. You cannot remove him from our hearts no matter what power you possess. If you tell us the time date and time, Periyar supporters will be ready take up the challenge. H Raja should apologies and government should initiate action against him,” Sathyaraj said.

    Input by Abdul Kader Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:38 (IST)

    We should accept H Raja's apology and drop the protests: TN BJP general secretary

    Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan spoke to Firstpost and said, "H Raja has explained himself on the issue. This explanation should be accepted and protests should be dropped. This matter should not be politicised any further."

    Input by: Abdul Kader Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:36 (IST)

    BJP's R Muthuraman, arrested for damaging Periyar statue, expelled from party

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilsai Soundarajan issued a statement on Wedneday saying R Muthuraman, a party functionary who was arrested for damaging a Periyar statue in Tiruppattur in Vellore district on Tuesday, has been expelled from the party. 

    Input from: Mydeen Abdul Kathar/101Reporters

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Arrest H Raja under Goondas Act, says MK Stalin

    After H Raja's controversial Facebook post calling for vandalising of Periyar's statue, DMK working president M K Stalin demanded the arrest of Raja under Goondas Act. “Nobody has the right to touch Periyar’s statue. He has been doing this for long time to incite violence. He should be arrested under Goondas Act and put behind bars,” Stalin was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. 

  • IANS   ">

    12:22 (IST)

    H Raja expresses regret over Facebook post

    Hours after a BJP office in Tamil Nadu was attacked, party National Secretary H. Raja on Wednesday expressed regret for his Facebook post that said statues of rationalist movement founder E.V.Ramasamy or Periyar would be razed to the ground in the state. Early on Wednesday a petrol bomb was hurled at a BJP office around 500 km from here in Coimbatore by unidentified persons.

    Later in a fresh Facebook post on Wednesday, Raja expressed his heartfelt regret for his Tuesday's post, which he claimed was a message posted by his social media administrator without his permission and hence he had removed it. Raja expressed regret if his post had hurt anybody's feelings. According to him, damaging the statues of Ramasamy is not agreeable.

    IANS
     

  • 12:16 (IST)

    WATCH: CPM to continue protest till action is taken against BJP leader H Raja

  • 12:04 (IST)

    West Bengal minister condemns vandalism of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's bust

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Those who vandalised Shyama Prasad's bust must be arrested, says BJP

  • 11:59 (IST)

    TDPK worker surrenders after hurling petrol bomb at BJP HQ in Coimbatore

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan calls for an all-party meeting at 1 pm

  • 11:51 (IST)

    6 people detained in Kolkata over vandalism

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Uproar in Rajya Sabha over vandalism of statues

    Politics surrounding statue desecration reached the Rajya Sabha today when Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had to adjourn the Upper House till 2 pm soon after it began at 11 am. 

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also called for an all-party meet to discuss the stalemate in Parliament. 

  • 11:31 (IST)

    H Raja blames Facebook admin for post of Periyar, apologises

    "I have removed that admin who posted the comment about #Periyar and have deleted the post. I totally condemn vandalising statues and violence. I express heartfelt regret for my Facebook post," says H Raja.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    PIL against H Raja's Facebook post filed in Madras High Court

    A PIL has been filed in Madras High Court by advocate Surya Prakasam in wake of H Raja’s Facebook post on desecration of Periyar's statue. The High Court has agreed to hear the case this afternoon, News18 reports.

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's defaced bust reignites statue politics

    Prominent right-wing ideologue's statue has come under attack. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's statue has been vandalised in Kalighat area of South Kolkata. Mukherjee was founder of Jan Sangh, predecessor of Bharatiya Janata party. Five people have been detained in connection with the incident by Kolkata Police. 


    Reports said that the bust is located at Keoratala crematorium, at the heart of South Kolkata. "BJP  condemns barbaric act of vandalising statue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharat Keshri's founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at Keoratola Mohasoshan, Kolkata. We demand very strong action against culprits", said Sayantan Ghosh.

    DNA report claimed that the Radical is an ultra-Left Naxal group. 

  • 11:10 (IST)

    West Bengal BJP condemns desecration of Syama Prasad Mukherjee statue, demands strong action against culprits

    BJP's West Bengal unit condemns the barbaric act of vandalising the statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Keoratola Mohasoshan, the party general secretary Sayantan Ghosh was quoted as saying by News18.

    "Demand very strong action against the culprits and also want to give away the message that you just can't take away the contribution of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building West Bengal by this shameful act. We will rebuild it with more grace," Ghosh was quoted as saying. 

  • 11:02 (IST)

    BJP will always remain committed to ideals of openness and constructive politics...: Amit Shah

    Soon after the MHA released a statement on the recent toppling of statues across the country, BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted and said that as a party BJP believes that "a wide range of ideas and ideologies can coexist in India. This is exactly how the makers of our Constitution envisioned our great nation to be. India’s diversity and the vibrant spirit of debate and discussion is what strengthens us."

    In a series of tweets, the BJP chief also said that he had spoken to the party units in both Tamil Nadu and Tripura. "Any person associated with the BJP found to be involved with destroying any statue will face severe action from the party."

  • 10:41 (IST)

    MHA issues advisory to states to prevent incidents of vandalism

    Union Ministry of Home Affairs released a statement which was an advisory to states to prevent incidents of vandalism:

    "Incidents of toppling of statues have been reported from certain parts of the country. Union Ministry of Home Affairs has taken serious note of such incidents of vandalism. Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has expressed his strong disapproval of such incidents.

    MHA has asked the States that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also spoke to the Union Home Minister in this regard."

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Have taken serious note of such incidents of vandalism, tweets Home Ministry

    MHA has asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with & booked under relevant provisions of law:

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Modi "strongly" disapproves of incidents of statue toppling, says MHA

    Days after several statues of political thinkers (most of them Communist of Left theologists) across the nation were toppled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and has expressed strong disapproval of such incident.

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Updates for 7 March begin

  • 20:37 (IST)

    Intervene to end violence in Tripura: CPM tells Modi

    "We request your immediate intervention to stop these attacks and violence and to maintain peace and normalcy in the state" before the situation "worsened", the party said in the memorandum addressed to the prime minister.

     
    The party also gave a list of the alleged violent incidents and said 514 people were injured and 196 houses set on fire.
    "After the election results were out, goons of the BJP have unleashed a reign of terror and all-round attacks on members and supporters of the CPI(M), their houses, party offices and mass organisation offices throughout the state," said the memorandum which was submitted to Modi in Parliament

  • 20:05 (IST)

    Another Lenin statue brought down in Sabroom Motor Stand

  • 18:12 (IST)

    Today it is Lenin's statue, tomorrow it'll be of Gandhi, Netaji or Swami Vivekananda: Mamata Banerjee

    “My ideology may differ with the CPI(M) but I will not tolerate it if someone tries to destroy the statues of leaders like Lenin. It is unfortunate that BJP leaders, instead of thinking about Tripura's development, are indulging in violence. They only believe in divisive politics,” Mamata was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times

    “What kind of politics is this? Today they are pulling down Lenin’s statue, tomorrow they will do the same with Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Birsa Muda’s statue. Till the time I am alive, I will not tolerate this and will continue to protest against these practices,” she said. 

  • 18:00 (IST)

    When Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Lenin's mausoleum in Russia

    In 1979, then prime minister Morarji Desai was on a state visit to Russia and Atal Bihari Vajpayee as foreign minister of India, accompanied him. In the course of his visit, Vajpayee had to visit Lenin's mausoleum in Moscow for a wreath laying ceremony. PK Budhwar, in his book A Diplomat Reveals refers to the incident and said that Vajpayee responded in his own style, when he was asked how he felt about the whole thing. "Hum mein aur Rossion me antar kya hai, hum Shiv ki pooja karte hain ye shav ki (What is the difference between us and the Russians. We worship Shiva, they worship dead body)"

  • 17:45 (IST)

    Biplab Deb meets Tripura governor, swearing-in on 9 March

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Watch: Tripura Dy Speaker, CPM leader Pabitra Kar speaks on Lenin statute's demolition

    Deputy Speaker and senior CPM leader Pabitra Kar speaks on demolition of Lenin statue and post-poll violence allegedly perpetrated by BJP workers. He compares there act to Taliban's razing of Buddha statue in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. 

    Courtesy: SS Ali | Team 101 Reporters

  • 17:08 (IST)

    Enough forces in Tripura to tackle violence: Union Home Ministry

    "Adequate central security forces and state police are available in Tripura for maintaining law and order and restoring peace," a home ministry spokesperson told PTI. 

     
    Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also called up Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and the DGP and asked them to ensure peace and check violence till a new government is installed in the state.

  • 17:07 (IST)

    People 'oppressed' by Left may have brought down Lenin's statue: Giriraj Singh

    Union minister Giriraj Singh today said people who were "oppressed" during the 25-year Left rule in Tripura might have brought down a statue of communist icon Lenin in the state.

     
    "The Bharatiya Janata Party or its ideology does not propagate violence but the Left does," the BJP leader asserted, a day after a five-feet fibreglass statue of the former Soviet leader was pulled down by suspected BJP workers 

  • 17:03 (IST)

    CPM workers hold protest in Kolkata after Lenin statue pulled down

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara criticises BJP over Tripura violence

  • Team 101 Reporters

    16:49 (IST)

    CPM office ransacked in Ramchandraghat constituency on Monday

    Image Courtesy: Ayub Sarkar | Team 101 Reporters 

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Tyrants risk being toppled: Tavleen Singh on demolition of Lenin's statue

  • 16:34 (IST)

    People want statues of Vivekananda and Sardar Patel, not Lenin: Tripura BJP leader

    "People of the area wanted to erect statues of national heroes like Swami Vivekananda, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Mother Teresa instead of Lenin since long. Whatever happened in Belonia is the outcome of public fury," BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said. The party has, however, denied its workers were involved in the incident and blamed it in 'massive anger' amid common people. 

Published Date: Mar 07, 2018 15:03 PM | Updated Date: Mar 07, 2018 15:27 PM

