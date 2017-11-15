You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar changes his mind on homosexuality, now calls it a 'tendency' that 'may change'

IndiaFP StaffNov, 15 2017 09:56:17 IST

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sparked a controversy on Monday, when he told students at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University that homosexuality is a "tendency".

File image of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. AFP

File image of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. AFP

When a student asked him how he should deal with ill-treatment by his loved ones over his sexual orientation, Ravi Shankar was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "You treat yourself better, doesn't matter how others treat you. You don’t think you are sick or something's wrong with you."

He then added, "This is your tendency now. Just acknowledge it and accept it, and know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change."

Ravi Shankar's comments are especially surprising because in 2013, he had come out in defence of homosexuality, saying it's not a crime and nobody should face discrimination based on their sexual preferences. He even said it has "never been a crime" as per Hinduism.

But Ravi Shankar isn't the first Indian spiritual leader to denounce homosexuality. In 2013, yoga guru Baba Ramdev had said that homosexuality is "unnatural", and had even claimed that yoga can "cure" it. "I invite the gay community to my yoga ashram and I guarantee to cure them of homosexuality," he had said.

Even political leaders weren't to be outdone. BJP's Subramanian Swamy had said in the same year that homosexuals need to go to a hospital because it is a "mental disorder". In 2015, he had said, "Homos are genetically handicapped."

In 2011, then health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had termed homosexuality as a "disease" and referred to men having sex with men as an "unnatural" Western phenomenon.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Nov 15, 2017 09:56 am | Updated Date: Nov 15, 2017 09:56 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories