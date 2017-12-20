Six RSS activists assaulted in two separate incidents of violence in Kerala's Kannur district; one critically injured

Two separate incidents of violence were reported against RSS activists in Kerala's Kannur district on Tuesday, leaving one person critically injured. The police suspects CPM workers were involved in the attacks, although nobody has been identified yet and no arrests have been made so far.

The victim, 30-year-old Pravin, has been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College, said CNN-News18.

#Visuals from Kerala: An RSS worker critically injured after being attacked by a group of unidentified men in Kannur's Kathiroor earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/EvILwO1KtE — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

According to a report on the news agency PTI, the incident took place in Kathirur in Kannur's Thalassery town at around 7.15 pm on Tuesday evening. Praveen, who was travelling on his motorcycle, was returning home when he was waylaid and assaulted by some persons, the police said.

He suffered injuries on his left hand, right eye and to the back of his head, the police added.

Meanwhile, in what appears to be an unrelated incident, five BJP activists were attacked in Maloor town of Kannur district on Tuesday evening. The police suspect the CPM's involvement in this incident as well, CNN-News18 reported. Among the five activists, one was attacked with sharp weapons while the other four were beaten with sticks.

Kannur has been a hotbed of political violence in recent times, with workers and activists belonging to both CPM and RSS being lynched. Kannur, the home district of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reported 301 incidents of political violence in the first four months of his tenure, that began in May last year.

As reported earlier by Firstpost, these clashes involve all major parties, but the unrelenting conflict between the CPM and RSS means killings and counter-killings have become the order of the day in Kannur since the Sangh Parivar started carving out a space in the communist bastions.

The violence involving the workers of the CPM, RSS and BJP combine has claimed more than 250 lives and left hundreds maimed in the district in the last five decades.

With inputs from PTI