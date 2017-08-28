Sikkim standoff: Indian Army begins 'disengagement' of troops in Doka La

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday began the process of "disengagement" of its troops at the standoff area in Doka la, with the Chinese side also withdrawing its soldiers, army sources said.

This comes as India and China on Monday agreed to disengage their troops, after a nearly three-month standoff in the Doka la plateau area in Sikkim sector.

Sources in India said the troops withdrawal will be from both sides.

The withdrawal of Indian troops from the standoff point started around noon on Monday.

Around 350-400 Indian troops were there at the border point. India had refused to withdraw its soldiers unless there was a simultaneous withdrawal from the Chinese side as well.

The standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doka la, at the tri-junction of India-China Bhutan, has been continuing since 16 June when Indian troops stopped a Chinese PLA unit from building a road in the area.

On Monday, a statement from the external affairs ministry said both countries have agreed to "disengage" in Doka la.

India's Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doka la. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests".

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to, and is ongoing," it said.