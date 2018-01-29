Shopian firing: BJP seeks withdrawal of FIR against army personnel; NC demands arrest of soldiers

Jammu: The National Conference (NC) on Monday demanded the arrest of soldiers named in an FIR in the killing of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, while the ruling BJP demanded withdrawal of the FIR.

"Politics apart, this cycle of killings must end. We all have to end this bloodshed," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said in the state Assembly.

"As per news reports soldiers, including a Major, have been named in the FIR.

"Bullets have been fired at chest height, which means the forces were not controlling the situation, but only firing," he said, and added, "What was the purpose of ordering a magisterial probe if the police have already lodged an FIR into the incident."

Earlier, senior National Conference leader, Ali Muhammad Sagar demanded the arrest of the soldiers named in the FIR lodged in the killing of two civilians, Javaid Ahmad and Suhail Ahmad, in Ganowpora village on Saturday.

The incident had occurred when a stone pelting mob had attacked an administrative convoy of the army.

On the other hand, ruling BJP legislator, RS Pathania demanded withdrawal of the FIR lodged against the army personnel.

Pathania demanded that a fresh FIR be lodged in the incident without naming any army personnel.

The BJP legislator said "serious charges" had been levelled against the army in the FIR which appeared that it had been "done under pressure".