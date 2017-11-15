Sheena Bora murder: Indrani Mukherjea tells CBI court Peter may have framed her, seeks his call records

Indrani Mukherjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case told the Special CBI Court that her husband Peter might have framed her and sought his call data record.

#BREAKING | Indrani Mukerjea tells CBI court that her husband Peter Mukerjea might have caused her daughter’s disappearance out of “greed and ill-will” pic.twitter.com/sOziReBmpT — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 15, 2017

Though she did not directly accuse Peter, a former media baron, of killing Sheena, Indrani said he and their former driver Shyamwar Rai could be behind her abduction, disposing the body and destroying evidence.

Indrani also alleged that Peter and others, may have framed her and influenced witnesses and situations that led to her arrest.

"I have strong reasons to believe that Peter, with the assistance of other persons, including (accused turned approver) Shyamwar Rai may have conspired and abducted my daughter Sheena in 2012 and made her untraceable and subsequently destroyed evidence," she said in an application.

Indrani said she believes that Peter and others may have manipulated the circumstances to frame her and influence witnesses, situations and information that led to her arrest "for the heinous crime that they may have committed, aided and abetted".

"I am convinced that if we are able to obtain the call data record of Peter, we will be in a better position to ascertain if Peter and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter Sheena and there will be more clarity if Peter and other persons have a role in framing me," she said in the application.

She sought the call data record for the period between January 2012 and December 2012, and from January 2015 to December 2015.

"I offer my sincere gratitude to your honour for your kindness and endeavour to provide justice to my daughter, Sheena, who may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted," she said in her application.

Peter's lawyer Shrikant Shivde said that he will not comment on Indrani's application and will file appropriate reply in court. The court is recording the statement of accused-turned-approver Rai.

Indrani recently wrote to Peter over their strained relationship.

Calling out his "two-faced behaviour", she accused him of ignoring her in the public eye.

In the letter, Indrani also alleged that Rai and Peter's son Rahul were both giving false testimony against her.

Their issues came to the forefront in January, when Indrani approached a Special CBI court to seek divorce following the framing of charges.

The Sheena Bora case came to light in August, 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans and Mumbai police arrested him, Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. Later, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested.

The victim was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship. She was in a relationship with Rahul.

With inputs from PTI