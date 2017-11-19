You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Shashi Tharoor faces Twitter backlash for joke on Manushi Chhillar, NCW asks if he will 'call his own daughter chillar'

IndiaFP StaffNov, 19 2017 21:36:27 IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor appears to have landed in hot water for his tweets on demonetisation that associated the name of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar to rupee coins. After Tharoor found himself at the receiving end of a social media backlash, the National Commission for Women said it will summon him over the remark.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP quipped on the micro-blogging site about how the BJP made a "mistake to demonetise our currency" and how "even our Chhillar has become Miss World."

The politician immediately faced backlash over these comments. Tharoor, sensing how his tweets weren't taken in as light-hearted a manner as he expected, apologised for the joke. He posted on both Facebook and Twitter that he meant no offence to Chhillar with his jab at the central government. 

As the tweet above mentions, Tharoor had complimented the Miss World winner for her "terrific answer" during the Question and Answer round of the pageant. In the competition, Chhillar had responded to the question 'Which profession in the world deserves the highest salary and why?' by saying, "My mother has been my biggest inspiration, so I have to say, a mother's job. It is not always about cash, but love and respect as well. A mother deserves that the most."

News18 reported that the NCW will summon Shashi Tharoor regarding his "derogatory and degrading tweet" on Chhillar. When asked about Tharoor's second tweet apologising for the incident, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that she accepted the apology but would summon the leader nonetheless.

The NCW Twitter handle also issued its condemnation of the comment. "Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately," the organisation said.

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in China on Saturday. India has won the title after 16 years.

 

With inputs from agencies 


Published Date: Nov 19, 2017 08:53 pm | Updated Date: Nov 19, 2017 09:36 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories