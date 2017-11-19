Shashi Tharoor faces Twitter backlash for joke on Manushi Chhillar, NCW asks if he will 'call his own daughter chillar'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor appears to have landed in hot water for his tweets on demonetisation that associated the name of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar to rupee coins. After Tharoor found himself at the receiving end of a social media backlash, the National Commission for Women said it will summon him over the remark.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP quipped on the micro-blogging site about how the BJP made a "mistake to demonetise our currency" and how "even our Chhillar has become Miss World."

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

The politician immediately faced backlash over these comments. Tharoor, sensing how his tweets weren't taken in as light-hearted a manner as he expected, apologised for the joke. He posted on both Facebook and Twitter that he meant no offence to Chhillar with his jab at the central government.

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

As the tweet above mentions, Tharoor had complimented the Miss World winner for her "terrific answer" during the Question and Answer round of the pageant. In the competition, Chhillar had responded to the question 'Which profession in the world deserves the highest salary and why?' by saying, "My mother has been my biggest inspiration, so I have to say, a mother's job. It is not always about cash, but love and respect as well. A mother deserves that the most."

What a terrific answer by this bright young woman -- a real credit to Indian values! #missworldmanushihttps://t.co/0gCQxlqD5L — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

News18 reported that the NCW will summon Shashi Tharoor regarding his "derogatory and degrading tweet" on Chhillar. When asked about Tharoor's second tweet apologising for the incident, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that she accepted the apology but would summon the leader nonetheless.

NCW condemn the tweet of @INCIndia leader @ShashiTharoor. He degraded the achievement of daughter of #haryana and #India who got glory to the country. Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately. https://t.co/WD6q49vUo8 — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 19, 2017

The NCW Twitter handle also issued its condemnation of the comment. "Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately," the organisation said.

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in China on Saturday. India has won the title after 16 years.

