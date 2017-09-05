Senior journalist and Hindutva critic Gauri Lankesh shot dead near her Bengaluru residence

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, reports said.

#FLASH: Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

Times Now reported that assailants pumped three bullets into Gauri who had apprehended threat to her life. The News Minute furthed stated that an unidentified man shot her when she was getting out of her car to open the gate of her house.

The report also quotes Karnataka Director General RK Dutta saying, "We got the information just now. She was returning home. Her home is in Ideal Home Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. She got down from her car and she was opening the gate when she was shot. The details are sketchy, and we are yet to know who has done it."

The bullets killed her on the spot, reports said.

However, accordig to a report from India Today said that four men entered her house and attacked her.

Gauri, a well-known critic of the Right wing and Hindutva politics, was the editor of weekly tabloid magazine Gauri Lankesh Patrike. She was also a columnist for various newspapers and an activist.

Last year, Gauri was convicted in a defamation case filed by BJP MP Prahlad Joshi for a report against the party.