SC judges' rebellion: Attorney General KK Venugopal says he hopes crisis will be 'settled' soon

New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Saturday expressed the hope that the crisis in the top judiciary following a revolt by four Supreme Court judges would be "settled".

"Let's hope everything works out very well. I am sure everything will be settled," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Venugopal on Friday said the judges could have avoided going public with their complaints against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. He also said that the judges were men of repute and statesmen and hoped that they would solve their difference amicably.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra was on Saturday morning seen driving to the residence of the Chief Justice. He was seen sitting inside his official car which returned from the gate of the Chief Justice's residence without entering there.