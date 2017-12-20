Ryan International murder case: 16-year-old accused to be tried as an adult, rules Juvenile Justice Board

The 16-year-old teenager accused of killing seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur on the premises of Ryan International School will be tried as an adult, said the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

"This is a turning point in this case and it is historic. There will be no leniency shown to him," Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer of Pradyuman's family, told reporters.

Pradyuman's father Varun Thakur also welcomed the decision. "I thank the judiciary for the decision. We always knew that the journey is long but we will go till the end to get justice for my child and all other children who might be vulnerable," ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

On Friday, the Juvenile Justice Board also rejected the bail plea of the teenager.

The board had earlier set up a committee comprising a psychologist from PGI Rohtak seeking an expert opinion in the matter. The panel had submitted its report in two envelopes.

Tekriwal had also said the report was based on behavioural, sociological and psychological aspects of the juvenile.

"We have seen the report and given our submission," he had said. According to Tekriwal, the report had said the accused should be treated as an adult and it suggested that he was an abnormal child with a hyper-aggressive streak to his personality.

An intense argument had taken place among the CBI counsel, Thakur's lawyer and the defence lawyer for three hours but eventually, the board rejected the juvenile's plea for bail on basis of the reports.

The Juvenile Justice Board had also noted that the accused was mature enough to recognise the consequences of his actions.

