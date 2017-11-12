Kerala killings: RSS activist lynched in Thrissur district; state BJP alleges CPM's involvement in murder

An RSS worker was lynched in Nenmanikkara panchayat in the Thrissur district on Sunday by CPM workers, the Kerala BJP has claimed.

#Kerala: An RSS worker allegedly murdered in Thrissur. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2017

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm when Anand, who was on a two-wheeler, was knocked down when a group rammed their car into it. After he fell down from his vehicle, he was hacked to death.

Anand was pronounced dead while he was being taken to a hospital, Manorama Online reported.

DNA reported that the victim was accused in the murder of a CPM worker called Kasim in 2014. Anand was currently out on bail.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Anand was attacked in Nenmini near the temple town of Guruvayur. "The police suspect that his murder is a revenge killing," the report said.

Kerala has been witnessing a surge in political killings for some time now. As Firstpost had pointed out earlier, Kannur, the home district of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has especially emerged at the centre of these politically-motivated killings.

In fact, according to this article, Vijayan's home district, alone reported as many as 301 incidents of political violence in the first four months of his tenure. The northern district, which is considered the cradle of communist movement in Kerala, is the epicentre of political violence in the state.

Last month, another RSS worker was hacked to death, allegedly by CPM workers, at Muzhuppilangad near Thalassery in the politically volatile Kannur district of Kerala. The police had suspected that the attack was carried out by bike-borne persons at around 5.30 pm on a road near the Muzhuppilangad beach.

With inputs from agencies