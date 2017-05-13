Rohtak: 23-year-old woman kidnapped, gangraped, murdered, mutilated in Haryana; two arrested

Amid alarming rise in the cases of crimes against women, a shocking case of gangrape in Rohtak emerged after a mutilated body of a 23-year-old woman was found. The Haryana police discovered the body on Tuesday and sent it for post-mortem.

Stray dogs had bitten away the victim's face and lower portion of her body which was spotted by a passerby in the urban estate area of Rohtak on 11 May, they said. "Two persons, Sumit and Vikas, have been arrested in this connection," sub-inspector Sonipat, Ajay Malik told PTI. Sumit was an acquaintance of the victim, he further added.

The woman, who was a divorcee, was allegedly kidnapped from Sonipat on 9 May and taken to Rohtak in a car, police said.

The victim's parents had lodged a missing complaint at Sonipat police station. Malik said the woman was first raped and the suspects then hit her with a brick and smashed her face against a stone, adding that the victim sustained grievous head injuries.

However, according to a Times Now report, the woman was mutilated and tortured after she was raped by atleast seven men. “She was killed after being raped involving at least seven people. Her skull was smashed in a way which indicates that she was run over by a vehicle in order to hide her identity,” the forensic team which conducted the post-mortem was quoted saying in the report.

The family members of the victim, who were called in to identify the body, have accused a neighbour of involvement in the rape and murder.

An investigation into the case has already begun, according to ANI.

Haryana: Woman gangraped, her body found mutilated in Rohtak. Police begin investigation pic.twitter.com/YhJD6pVdzA — ANI (@ANI_news) May 13, 2017

The incident is a gruesome reminder of the 16 December, 2012 Delhi gangrape. The 23-year-old paramedic student, later identified as Jyoti Singh, was raped and brutally assaulted by six men, including a juvenile, in a moving bus. The accused then threw the woman and her male companion out of the vehicle, and left them to die by the roadside. The rape prompted citizens to take to the streets and the government to ponder upon women's safety.

The Supreme Court had last week upheld the conviction and death penalty to the accused Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh awarded to them by the Delhi High Court court on 13 March 2014.

Naveen Pujari, a Pune technie, was similarly subjected to brutality when she was abducted by the three men on 7 October 2009, while she was on the way to her home. She was raped in a moving car and was later killed in Zarewadi forests in the outskirts of the city. Her body was recovered two days later, while the accused were convicted 8 years after the incident.

A 2015 NCRB study had found the offender is known to the rape victims in 95 percent of cases. What is unknown is whether the statistic stands true for the victim of the Rohtak rape.

