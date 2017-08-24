Right to Privacy is fundamental right: Sonia Gandhi hails SC verdict, says judgment is blow to State surveillance

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on right to privacy, saying it heralds a new era for individual rights, personal liberty and human dignity.

In a statement, she slammed the Modi government and said the judgment strikes a blow on the "unbridled encroachment and surveillance by the state and its agencies in the life of the common man".

"The Supreme Court judgement on 'Fundamental Right to Privacy' heralds a new era for individual rights, personal liberty and human dignity," Gandhi said.

"The Congress and our governments along with other Opposition parties stood together, in court and in Parliament, to speak out for the right to privacy and dignity of all Indians against the arrogant attempts of the present government to curtail them," she added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the right to privacy was a fundamental right and was an integral part of the right to life and liberty.