India will celebrate its 69th Republic Day on Friday by showcasing its military prowess, culture and diversity in the presence of leaders of the 10 ASEAN nations who will attend the event as chief guests. Security for the parade has been beefed up with 60,000 personnel deployed across the New Delhi.
There will be a march past by the army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag at the Republic Day parade, where 23 tableaux, including those representing various states, ministries, the All India Radio (AIR) among others, will roll down the Rajpath.
The ASEAN, founded in 1967, comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.
The ASEAN leaders, here to attend the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, will be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade which was termed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "historic and unprecedented".
A motorcycle contingent of women personnel of the BSF will showcase their skills for the first time at the parade, where supreme commander of the Indian armed forces President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute.
The army personnel will also carry the flags of the 10 ASEAN nations. There will also be a flypast by MI-17 and RUDRA armed helicopters along with a number of IAF aircraft.
Five Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force, showering petals and carrying the national flag, ASEAN flag and services flags, would precede parade commander Lt Gen Asit Mistry, the General Officer Commanding (Delhi Area).
A camel contingent of the BSF and columns of the 61st cavalry with 51 horses will be part of the parade.
For the first time, a tableau of All India Radio will be leading a series of 23 tableaux during the parade and it will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address 'Mann Ki Baat'.
An Income Tax Department tableau about special anti-black money drive launched post-demonetisation is also on the list of many firsts.
The Navy will showcase Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant, which will be commissioned in 2020 and the Defence Development and Research Organisation will exhibit the 'Nirbhay' missile and the Ashwini radar system.
Three T-90 tanks, two BRAHMOS missiles, two AKASH missiles will also be part of the mechanised columns at the parade.
On behalf of the central government, around 61 tribal guests from various parts of the country have been invited to witness the Republic Day celebrations.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 08:20 AM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 08:39 AM
Highlights
Google Doodle commemorates India's 69th Republic Day with a focus on crafts, music and tradition
On India's 69th Republic Day, search giant Google has put out a rather colourful Doodle. Google puts out a fresh new one, every year, but the focus of the Doodle this year was different.
Google took inspiration from the most important element of the parade, India's rich cultural history. The Google Doodle was created by New Delhi-based illustrator, Ibrahim Rayintakath. The artist used geometric shapes to create he background of the Doodle, one that is "inspired by the vibrant colors and patterns of traditional hand-loom draperies from different states."
Read more here
AIR tableau to feature scene when Mahatma Gandhi made his maiden broadcast
For the first time, All India Radio will showcase its tableau during the Republic Day parade, depicting a historic event when Mahatma Gandhi made his maiden and only broadcast through AIR in the wake of post-Partition communal riots.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AIR Director General F Sheheryar said tableau will also showcase the diverse population of India and signify the public broadcaster's "integrating role" in it.
No flights to land or take off Delhi airport between 10.35 am - 12.15 pm
No commercial flights will be allowed to land or take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport between 10.35 am to 12.15 pm.
ASEAN leaders to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan first before arriving at Rajpath
The ASEAN leaders will reach Rashtrapati Bhavan first from where the cars carrying the heads of state and their spouses will start rolling down the Raisina Hill at 9.35 am. As per the plan, the first to arrive will be the Prime Minister of Brunei and the last to reach will be the Thai king, according to NDTV.
Heavy security around Rajpath in Delhi, snipers stationed on high-rises
Nearly 60,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi. Snipers have been stationed on top of high-rise buildings while several CCTV cameras are keeping a close watch on people's movements on the parade route, reported NDTV.
47-year-old BSF trooper Dara Singh set to march Rajpath for record 18th time
For 47-year-old BSF soldier Dara Singh marching the Rajpath for a record 18th time on Friday is just a small tribute to his 'revered' namesake and the iconic wrestler.
Singh, who first put his foot on the historic road in the national capital on 26 January, 1996, is fondly addressed as 'Chacha' and 'Sir' by the greenhorn troopers of various marching contingents from paramilitary and defence forces.
The head constable will probably be the oldest among all the troopers from various forces during the parade on Monday. "It is the paltan (battalion) ki shaan (pride) that has to be ensured every time we hit the Rajpath. My age has never made me have a second thought in doing this task," Singh tells PTI at his preparatory camp in New Delhi.
In a first, All India Radio tableau to feature at Rajpath this year
For the first time, a tableau of All India Radio will be leading a series of 23 tableaux during the R-Day Parade and will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Read more here
ITBP tableau to return to Rajpath after 20 years
Twenty years after its tableau rolled down the Rajpath, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will return with its float in the Republic Day parade on Thursday showing troops patrolling the China border on their newly-inducted snow scooters.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the only one among the multiple paramilitary and border guarding forces that will have a tableau in the parade.
Armed troops riding snow scooters, provided by the government to the ITBP last year as part of modernising the force, troops patrolling on foot and snow bunkers of the ITBP personnel deployed in the icy heights of the frontier have been showcased on the float. It will also be accompanied by a small marching contingent of personnel wearing winter clothing.
Read more here
ASEAN leaders participating in Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi
The leaders participating from different countries in the Republic Day parade are President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, the Sultan of Brunei, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos and Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia.
Read more here
For first time, ASEAN flag to be flown by
Five Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force would precede the parade commander and the lead helicopter will carry the national flag. The second helicopter will carry ASEAN flag and the other three choppers would carry the flags of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, while the echelon aircraft would shower flower petals, according to an office memorandum issued by the Home Ministry.
Read more here
India to host 10 ASEAN leaders as chief guests for this year's Republic Day parade
This year, in a first, 10 state heads from the ASEAN member-states will share the dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. India's military might, culture, and diversity will also be on full display with various tableau as well as women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) enthralling the audience with their motorcycle act.
To mark the silver jubilee of India-ASEAN bilateral ties, India also hosted a commemorative summit on the theme "Shared Values, Common Destiny” on the eve of the Republic Day on Thursday.
Read more here
5 NDRF personnel receive President's medal on Republic Day eve
Five NDRF officials have been decorated with the president's police medal for meritorious and distinguished service on the eve of the Republic Day. Those awarded include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sudhir K Singh and Second-in-Command Keshav Kumar.
Singh, a BSF cadre officer of 1987-batch, has served in militancy-prone areas of Punjab in 1998 apart from serving in the intelligence wing of the border guarding force in the Kashmir valley.- PTI
08:39 (IST)
Google Doodle commemorates India's 69th Republic Day with a focus on crafts, music and tradition
On India's 69th Republic Day, search giant Google has put out a rather colourful Doodle. Google puts out a fresh new one, every year, but the focus of the Doodle this year was different.
Google took inspiration from the most important element of the parade, India's rich cultural history. The Google Doodle was created by New Delhi-based illustrator, Ibrahim Rayintakath. The artist used geometric shapes to create he background of the Doodle, one that is "inspired by the vibrant colors and patterns of traditional hand-loom draperies from different states."
Read more here
08:37 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah unfurls tricolour in Delhi
08:35 (IST)
AIR tableau to feature scene when Mahatma Gandhi made his maiden broadcast
For the first time, All India Radio will showcase its tableau during the Republic Day parade, depicting a historic event when Mahatma Gandhi made his maiden and only broadcast through AIR in the wake of post-Partition communal riots.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AIR Director General F Sheheryar said tableau will also showcase the diverse population of India and signify the public broadcaster's "integrating role" in it.
08:25 (IST)
No flights to land or take off Delhi airport between 10.35 am - 12.15 pm
No commercial flights will be allowed to land or take off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport between 10.35 am to 12.15 pm.
08:24 (IST)
ASEAN leaders to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan first before arriving at Rajpath
The ASEAN leaders will reach Rashtrapati Bhavan first from where the cars carrying the heads of state and their spouses will start rolling down the Raisina Hill at 9.35 am. As per the plan, the first to arrive will be the Prime Minister of Brunei and the last to reach will be the Thai king, according to NDTV.
08:20 (IST)
Union minister Smriti Irani wishes Indians around the globe
08:19 (IST)
Heavy security around Rajpath in Delhi, snipers stationed on high-rises
Nearly 60,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and central security forces have been deployed in Central Delhi. Snipers have been stationed on top of high-rise buildings while several CCTV cameras are keeping a close watch on people's movements on the parade route, reported NDTV.
08:16 (IST)
47-year-old BSF trooper Dara Singh set to march Rajpath for record 18th time
For 47-year-old BSF soldier Dara Singh marching the Rajpath for a record 18th time on Friday is just a small tribute to his 'revered' namesake and the iconic wrestler.
Singh, who first put his foot on the historic road in the national capital on 26 January, 1996, is fondly addressed as 'Chacha' and 'Sir' by the greenhorn troopers of various marching contingents from paramilitary and defence forces.
The head constable will probably be the oldest among all the troopers from various forces during the parade on Monday. "It is the paltan (battalion) ki shaan (pride) that has to be ensured every time we hit the Rajpath. My age has never made me have a second thought in doing this task," Singh tells PTI at his preparatory camp in New Delhi.
08:15 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind delivers his Republic Day address on Thursday
Full text of his speech can be read here.
08:10 (IST)
US ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, tweets Republic Day wishes
08:05 (IST)
Ahead of Republic Day, Indian and ASEAN leaders agree to boost maritime cooperation
The leaders of India and Southeast Asia agreed on Thursday to boost their maritime ties at a summit in New Delhi, as they seek to balance the increasing weight of China across the region.
India is hosting the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Regional Cooperation (ASEAN) and the summit comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pursuing an “Act East” policy of developing ties with these countries.
The Indian and ASEAN leaders agreed “to establish a mechanism for greater cooperation in the maritime domain sector”, Preeti Saran, secretary in the Indian foreign ministry, told reporters. “They did discuss the issues of greater maritime cooperation, addressing both traditional and non-traditional challenges all of us face collectively,” Saran said, without elaborating.
Read more here
07:58 (IST)
Cartoon marking Republic Day
07:42 (IST)
Women BSF personnel to perform motorcycle display for first time at Rajpath
Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) will enthrall the audience with their motorcycle act at the 69th Republic Day in New Delhi.
"It's for the first time a motorcycle display by women personnel of the BSF will be part of the Republic Day Parade," Major General Rajpal Punia told reporters.
07:41 (IST)
I-T Department tableau to feature about anti-black money drive
An Income Tax Department tableau about special anti-black money drive launched post-demonetization is on the list of many firsts.
07:38 (IST)
In a first, All India Radio tableau to feature at Rajpath this year
For the first time, a tableau of All India Radio will be leading a series of 23 tableaux during the R-Day Parade and will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly address 'Mann Ki Baat'.
Read more here
07:36 (IST)
ITBP tableau to return to Rajpath after 20 years
Twenty years after its tableau rolled down the Rajpath, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will return with its float in the Republic Day parade on Thursday showing troops patrolling the China border on their newly-inducted snow scooters.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the only one among the multiple paramilitary and border guarding forces that will have a tableau in the parade.
Armed troops riding snow scooters, provided by the government to the ITBP last year as part of modernising the force, troops patrolling on foot and snow bunkers of the ITBP personnel deployed in the icy heights of the frontier have been showcased on the float. It will also be accompanied by a small marching contingent of personnel wearing winter clothing.
Read more here
07:35 (IST)
ASEAN leaders participating in Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi
The leaders participating from different countries in the Republic Day parade are President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, the Sultan of Brunei, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos and Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia.
Read more here
07:34 (IST)
For first time, ASEAN flag to be flown by
Five Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force would precede the parade commander and the lead helicopter will carry the national flag. The second helicopter will carry ASEAN flag and the other three choppers would carry the flags of the Army, Navy and the Air Force, while the echelon aircraft would shower flower petals, according to an office memorandum issued by the Home Ministry.
Read more here
07:32 (IST)
India to host 10 ASEAN leaders as chief guests for this year's Republic Day parade
This year, in a first, 10 state heads from the ASEAN member-states will share the dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. India's military might, culture, and diversity will also be on full display with various tableau as well as women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) enthralling the audience with their motorcycle act.
To mark the silver jubilee of India-ASEAN bilateral ties, India also hosted a commemorative summit on the theme "Shared Values, Common Destiny” on the eve of the Republic Day on Thursday.
Read more here
21:49 (IST)
5 NDRF personnel receive President's medal on Republic Day eve
Five NDRF officials have been decorated with the president's police medal for meritorious and distinguished service on the eve of the Republic Day. Those awarded include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sudhir K Singh and Second-in-Command Keshav Kumar.
Singh, a BSF cadre officer of 1987-batch, has served in militancy-prone areas of Punjab in 1998 apart from serving in the intelligence wing of the border guarding force in the Kashmir valley.- PTI