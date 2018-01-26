Read more here ">

Google Doodle commemorates India's 69th Republic Day with a focus on crafts, music and tradition

On India's 69th Republic Day, search giant Google has put out a rather colourful Doodle. Google puts out a fresh new one, every year, but the focus of the Doodle this year was different.

Google took inspiration from the most important element of the parade, India's rich cultural history. The Google Doodle was created by New Delhi-based illustrator, Ibrahim Rayintakath. The artist used geometric shapes to create he background of the Doodle, one that is "inspired by the vibrant colors and patterns of traditional hand-loom draperies from different states."

