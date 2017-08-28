Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to 20 years: Delhi Police arrests man for hoax call of violence by Dera supporters

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh creating a nuisance in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday was informed by a caller around 10 pm that some women followers of the Dera chief were trying to set ablaze vehicles and were saying that "Baba is innocent", said AK Singla, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Since the information pertained to a sensitive matter, the police went into a tizzy and reserve police forces were rushed to the spot. However, it was revealed that the caller had given fake information, said the officer.

The police obtained the name and address of the caller and he was identified as Dharmender, a resident of a slum area near Karkardooma Court.

When the police team reached his house, he was not found there and his phone was also switched off. He was nabbed Sunday night from Mandoli where he sold coal for a living, the police said.

During interrogation, he said that he was drunk when he made the call. Dera Sacha Sauda chief was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in two rape cases.

Security forces in Haryana and Punjab were on high alert as 36 people had died in the violence by Dera followers following his conviction on Friday.