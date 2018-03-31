Ram Navami violence: West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi takes stock of situation in Raniganj, Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal): West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday visited the strife-torn areas of Raniganj and Asansol in West Bardhaman district and held a meeting with the police officials and the local administration.

Tripathi took stock of the current situation in the area that was hit by communal tension earlier this week.

A person was allegedly hacked to death while a Deputy Commissioner of Police lost a hand after getting hit by a bomb during the clash between two groups centring on a Ram Navami procession organised by the sangh affiliates in Raniganj on Monday.

Several others including police personnel also sustained injuries in the incident. The communal tension spilt onto other parts of Asansol forcing the administration to impose prohibitory orders in the area and suspend internet services.

A four-member committee formed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the trouble-hit areas on Sunday and submit a report.

The Home Ministry has also sought a report from the state government on incidents of arson and violence during the processions.

However, the Trinamool Congress government denied knowledge of any such directive from the Central government and blamed the BJP for the unrest.

Several shops and houses were vandalised and set ablaze during the clashes in Raniganj on Monday. Nineteen people were arrested for fomenting trouble and stopped local MP and BJP leader Babul Supriyo from visiting the area, stating it would strike further tension.

The BJP, which is trying to pitchfork itself as the main challenger to the Trinamool in the state, has been using the Ram Navami celebrations since last year to appeal to the majority Hindu population.

Sensing the BJP's motive, the Trinamool also resorted to celebrating the occasion on its own this year.