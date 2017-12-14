Rajasthan 'love jihad' case: Udaipur on high alert; prohibitory orders issued, mobile internet suspended

Mobile internet services were suspended for 24 hours and prohibitory orders issued in Udaipur district as a precautionary measure in view of an information that there was a possibility of disturbance of communal harmony.

Bhawani Singh Detha, divisional commissioner, Udaipur, issued the order, suspending mobile internet services for 24 hours starting Thursday night, while collector Vishnu Charan issued the prohibitory orders, which will be effective until further orders.

The decisions were taken in view of an information that there was a possibility of disturbance of communal harmony in the district due to the visit a fringe Hindutva group leader.

The leader was reportedly in the area to meet people in connection with the gruesome murder of a migrant labourer in the neighbouring Rajsamand district last week.

The labourer, identified as Mohammed Afrazul, was burnt alive last week. The accused, who was later arrested, recorded himself beating the victim and later setting him on fire.

The accused was also seen next to the burning body making threats on "love jihad". The accused, identified as Shabhu Lal Raigar, was seen saying that those who indulge in 'love jihad' would meet the same fate.

However, the police investigations later ruled out 'love jihad' as being the reason Afrazul was killed. "The accused, Shabhu Lal Raigar, said that he committed the crime over 'love jihad', but it has not been established so far that any such theory was behind the killing of the labourer," inspector general of police, Udaipur, Anand Srivastava said.

The police is interrogating Raigar to ascertain the motive, the officer said.

"Nothing conclusive can be said at the moment, but preliminary investigation suggest that there was nothing like 'love jihad'. However, the matter is being thoroughly probed on all angles to find out the motive," superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said.

