Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: Congress VP slams Centre over revision of GST, says cap tax at 18%

On the first day of his three-day campaign to poll-bound Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched an attack at the Centre over its decision to revise the structure of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Dubbing the tax as Gabbar Singh Tax, Gandhi said, "there is no need for five different taxes — India needs only one tax." GST needs a structural reform, he added.

"Bring the tax cap under GST from 28 percent to 18 percent," the Congress vice-president said, according to CNN-News 18.

#BREAKING - Cap Goods and Services Tax (GST) at 18%, says Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/dMztrwt6QA — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 11, 2017

"These are our demands... These are Gujarat's and the country's demands," Gandhi added. At a rally in Gandhinagar, he said, "demonetisation and GST have left lakhs of young people unemployed."

The Congress leader said that it was because of the pressure that the Congress party and the nation's citizens put on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that rate cuts related to GST were announced on Friday. "But we are not satisfied yet. GST needs structural changes," Gandhi said.

Magar abhi hum khush nahin hain, abhi hum rukenge nahi. Hindustan ko 5 alag alag tax nahin chahiye, ek tax chahiye, GST mein structural badlav chahiye: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/HyX2ivOt5D — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2017

Before his speech, Gandhi also visited the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning.

In his three-day road trip, Gandhi will cover six districts of North Gujarat. He will hold meetings with women, villagers and different communities during the tour, party officials said.

He will also visit the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday. In the recent past, Gandhi had conducted such campaign tours in Saurashtra, central Gujarat and south Gujarat.

With inputs from PTI