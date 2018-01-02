Pulwama encounter: BJP MP Nepal Singh says members of Indian Army 'are bound to die', then issues apology

BJP MP Nepal Singh sparked controversy when he told ANI that members of the Indian Army were 'bound to die' and that there was no nation on earth where army men did not die in battle.

"Ye to roz marenge Army mein, koi aisa desh hai jahan army ka aadmi na marta ho jhagde mein? Gaon mein bhi jhagda hota hai to ek na ek to ghaayal hoga hi! Koi aisi device batao, jisse aadmi na mare? Aisi cheez batao ki goli kaam na kare, use karwa dein" says BJP MP Nepal Singh pic.twitter.com/Tnb0gT0VKr

Singh, who represents Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, later apologised, saying he did not say anything to insult the Indian Army. He also said that the thrust of his remarks was that scientists were trying to come up with a device to protect soldiers.

Maine sena ke koi apmaan ki baat nahin ki. Mujhe dukh hai, maafi maangta hoon par maine aisa kuch kaha nahin: BJP MP Nepal Singh on his earlier statement pic.twitter.com/UWqnLOQqgg — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

"Maine ye bola tha ki vaigyanik lage hue hain aur koi device dhoondh rahe hain ki koi goli aaye to lage nahin, sipaahi ka protection ho jaaye" says BJP MP Nepal Singh on his earlier statement pic.twitter.com/b0n4HewRs7

— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

According to PTI, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also raised Singh's comments during Zero Hour and condemned them. Rebutting Scindia, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar accused the Congress of trying to play politics over a sensitive issue.

Heavily armed terrorists launched a pre-dawn attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Sunday. Five CRPF personnel and three militants were killed in the attacks on the training centre.

