Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy to meet Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind to discuss Kiran Bedi's 'undemocratic style of functioning'

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said he would soon meet the president and the prime minister to apprise them of the "undemocratic style of functioning" of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and her 'interference' in the routine administration.

Addressing reporters, he said, "I will head a team of my ministerial colleagues and MLAs to meet the president, the prime minister, home minister and leaders of various political parties soon and apprise them of the style of functioning of Bedi."

The Congress leader said he will also discuss the unabated violation of statutory provisions in discharging her (Bedi) duties and "interfering in the routine administration by elected ministry."

"Whenever differences arise between the Lt Governor and the government on any matter, the concerned files should be sent to the president for final decision as had been prescribed in the statute relating to administration of Puducherry," he noted.

Referring to Bedi's visit to the PWD office and meeting with the officials on Wednesday, Narayanasamy said, "She has no right to make such visits and hold review meetings."

"By such meetings or dharbars she is causing insult and disrespect to the elected government," he added.

The chief minister said he had written several times to Bedi stating that she could only bring any routine matter of the government to his notice or that of the concerned Ministers.

Except the Governor of Tamil Nadu no other head of state or Union Territory in the country is visiting government departments and holding review meetings as Bedi is doing now, he claimed.

The Congress government and Bedi have been at loggerheads over several issues, including medical admissions and induction of three nominated MLAs, since she assumed office in 2016.