Pro-Rohingya protests in Jammu and Kashmir: Protesters in Anantnag torch police vehicle, two cops injured

Srinagar: Two policemen were injured on Friday as security forces tried to control a mob of youths pelting stones in south Kashmir's Anantnag town, who also torched a police vehicle.

J&K: Police vehicle set on fire in Anantnag, two policemen injured pic.twitter.com/5HspLiKY9r — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

"A police vehicle was torched by miscreants. Two policemen were injured while controlling the mob. The situation is under control now," police said.

The protest broke out after the Friday prayers on the issue of alleged persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

When security forces tried to break the protest, angry youths clashed with them.