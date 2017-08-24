Privacy is your fundamental right, says 9-judge Supreme Court bench: Here's 547-page full judgment of verdict

The Supreme Court of India overruled its two earlier verdicts and stated on Thursday that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right and is protected under the Constitution of India.
The landmark verdict was passed unanimously by a nine-judge Constitution bench which held that privacy was intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Here is the copy of Supreme Court's full judgment:
Part 1
Part 2
Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:27 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 01:27 pm