President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Ranchi on Jharkhand Foundation Day on 15 November

Ranchi: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Ranchi on 15 November, the foundation day of Jharkhand, and launch, inaugurate and distribute several welfare schemes.

The president will release a postal stamp of the famous Maluti terracotta temples of Dumka. The president will also launch the 'Mukhya Mantri Bima Yozana', 324 ambulances, and distribute tablets to teachers, principal secretary (home) SKG Rahate and principal secretary (personnel, administrative reforms and Raj Bhasha) Nidhi Khare said in a joint press conference.

Meanwhile, a football tournament was organised for the first time as part of the foundation day celebrations. Held from the panchayat to the state level, the tournament started on 12 October and concluded on Sunday.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das gave away the prizes to the winners, runner-up and third-placed team at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium.

The winner took a purse of Rs 2 lakh while the runner-up got Rs 1 lakh. The third placed team took Rs 75,000, according to an official release.