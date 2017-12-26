Pinarayi Vijayan thanks Narendra Modi for Centre's support in aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi

Thiruvananhapuram: The Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday thanked the Centre for its support in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi even as a Central team arrived to take stock of the damage caused by it.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan specially thanked him for visiting the cyclone-hit areas.

The assurance given by Modi that the relief package sought would be considered gave hope to the state especially at a time of crisis, Vijayan said.

The state received good support from the Centre to trace the fishermen stranded in the high seas, the chief minister pointed out.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh's appreciative words about the state's timely and effective intervention in tackling the situation was an encouragement for the state in taking forward the relief and rescue mission, Vijayan said.

The state has sought a relief package of Rs 7434 crore from the Centre to take up various permanent measures for coastal safety and rehabilitation of cyclone affected fishermen and farmers.

Meanwhile, a Central delegation arrived to have an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by 'Ockhi' that hit the state's coast on 29-30 November.

The team, led by Bipin Mallick, additional secretary in the disaster management wing under the Union home department, held a meeting with Vijayan and other top state officials.

They will visit various affected places and return here on 29 December to have another round of discussions with state officials, Vijayan said in a Facebook post, according to an official press release.

The state brought to the team's notice the steps taken to provide 600 square feet houses and also modern fishing craft to workers engaged in the fishing profession.

The chief minister suggested setting up of a task force with young officers to work in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, a meeting of various fishermen outfits, held under the auspices of the Latin Catholic church, on Tuesday asked the government to continue search operations till the last missing fishermen returned.

The meeting wanted steps to be taken to bring back fishermen stranded in foreign countries, another release said.