Panchkula violence: Haryana govt releases list of 24 victims killed after verdict on Gurmeet Ram Rahim case

A day before a special CBI court pronounces the quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Haryana government has released a list of 24 persons who were killed during the violence in Panchkula and Sirsa. The violence followed the delivery of verdict by CBI court against Singh, on 25 August, 2017. These include 11 each from Punjab and Haryana and one each from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

These include Gurpal Singh of Patiala (Punjab), Aman of district Fazilika (Punjab), Vikram Singh of Kaithal district, Lovepreet alias Bagga of Malot district (Punjab), Jagroop Singh of Barnala (Punjab), Jai Bhagwan of Jind district, Nembo of Jind district, Sube Singh of Jind district, Ramesh of Jind district, Vinit of Ambala, Gurdeep Singh of Karnal district, Hari Singh of Bathinda (Punjab), Manish Sharma of Patiala (Punjab), Manish of Karnal, Uggarsen of Mansa (Punjab), Mukesh Kumar of Hanumangarh district (Rajasthan), Naveen of Jind district, Ranjeet Singh of Sangrur district (Punjab), Virender of Moga district (Punjab), Gurpyar Singh of Muktsar district (Punjab), Darwara Singh of Patiala (Punjab), Chander Pal of Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Piyare Lal of Jind and Sanjeev of Kalayat district in Kaithal.

The post mortem examination of 19 bodies has been conducted and these have been handed over to their kin.

Sat Singh is a Haryana-based writer and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.