CBI raids Chidambaram's Chennai home LIVE: Karti mentioned as 3rd accused in FIR filed in case against INX media

In a sensational development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday raided the residences of former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti P Chidamabaram, simultaneously with 14 other locations across Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai, various TV reports said.

However, the details about the reason behind behind the raids are still sketchy.

According to News18, the raid came after a FIR was filed against Chidambaram and Indrani Mukherjea over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to Peter and Indrani's media company INX Media in 2008.

According to Times Now, the former union minister is currently in New Delhi while his son is in Chennai. The CBI's Tuesday raid was a first for Chidambaram, however, that is not true about his family.

On 17 April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it had issued notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd, its promoter Karti, and Advantage Strategic Consulting for violating foreign currency laws to the tune of Rs 2,307 crore.

The ED said it had served notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt. Ltd, its promoters and their relatives for violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to the tune of Rs 2,262 crore. Advantage Strategic Consulting was served notice for Rs 45 crore for sale of Vasan Health Care's shares to overseas investors.

Next day, Chidambaram accused the ED of making wild allegations against his son Karti in an alleged forex violation case.

In a statement, the former finance and home minister said the ED's press release did not refer to any specific act on the part of Karti.

Instead, he said it made the "extraordinary and ridiculous" allegation that Karti "appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary" of certain transactions of two companies.

Former union minister Chidambaram is also accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

In his application to Supreme Court, Swamy had alleged that Chidambaram had illegally granted FIPB clearance to Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006.

Swamy has claimed that the then finance minister had given FIPB clearance to the deal which should have been referred to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by the Prime Minister, as the CCEA alone was empowered to clear foreign investments over Rs 600 crore.

With inputs from agencies