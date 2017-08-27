One hurt as part of dilapidated building collapses in Mumbai; police says situation under control

Mumbai: On Sunday, a portion of a three-storeyed dilapidated building collapsed at Dongri in South Mumbai, leaving one person injured, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Nishanpada road, a senior police official said.

The building belongs to state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and was vacant for the past few months, the official said, adding the injured was admitted to a local hospital.

Fire brigade and police personnel are on the spot, and the situation is under control, said Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-I.

One person had died and two others injured when a six-storeyed building collapsed on Saturday while it was being demolished in suburban Sakinaka.