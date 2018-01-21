Budget 2018
In association with
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Om Prakash Rawat is new Chief Election Commissioner, set to take charge from 23 January

India FP Staff Jan 21, 2018 19:28:25 IST

Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat was appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Sunday while former finance secretary Ashok Lawasa was made the election commissioner, according to a report in ANI.

Rawat replaces Achal Kumar Joti who was appointed as CEC on 4 July, 2017, and is set to retire on Monday.

According to News 18, Rawat, who is set to take charge on Tuesday, is a 1977-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

He became a part of the Election Commission in August 2015.

The appointment of the election commissioner was made as a vacancy would have arisen in the three-member poll panel after the retirement of Joti on Monday.

Sunil Arora is the other election commissioner.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 19:22 PM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 19:28 PM

Also See






Union Leader: Director Sanjay Patel and cast talk about portraying mill workers' strife



Top Stories




Cricket Scores