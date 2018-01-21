Om Prakash Rawat is new Chief Election Commissioner, set to take charge from 23 January

Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat was appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Sunday while former finance secretary Ashok Lawasa was made the election commissioner, according to a report in ANI.
#FLASH Om Prakash Rawat appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner with effect from 23 January pic.twitter.com/f4L3AXinWk
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2018
Rawat replaces Achal Kumar Joti who was appointed as CEC on 4 July, 2017, and is set to retire on Monday.
According to News 18, Rawat, who is set to take charge on Tuesday, is a 1977-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.
He became a part of the Election Commission in August 2015.
The appointment of the election commissioner was made as a vacancy would have arisen in the three-member poll panel after the retirement of Joti on Monday.
Sunil Arora is the other election commissioner.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 19:22 PM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 19:28 PM