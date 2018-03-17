Latest update: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, delivering a speech titled 'Rising India: The Challenges Within', has said it's not just the government but all Indians, including farmers, intellectuals, scientists, etc., are responsible for India's growth

This will be followed by Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, while Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma would take the dais after that. In the afternoon, the spotlight would be on Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, will be in conversation with Sumit Awasthi, deputy managing editor of News18 India, following whom will be a speech titled 'India and the World', in which former foreign secretaries Shyam Saran and Nirupama Rao will be in conversation with Shaurya Doval, director of the India Foundation and Vijay Chauthaiwale, the Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge of the department of foreign affairs. The session will be moderated by Zakka Jacob, CNN-News18's deputy executive editor.

This will be Day 2 of the summit, which got off to a rousing start on Friday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering and spoke on a range of issues — including the government's focus on the eastern region on the country, major social welfare schemes and electrification.

"For me, rising India means the rise of 1.25 billion Indians," Modi said at the beginning of his address. He further said, "Under the new dispensation, the common people lead and the government follows. Our government has been able to take big decisions because of the support of the people."

The Rising Series of Network18 was conducted in in various states like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Kerala saw participation of all chief ministers and key policymakers. The Rising India Summit is only a culmination of that series.

The Rising India Summit will act as a crucible, where churning of ideas takes place as experts from diverse fields contribute on India’s growth story. Many significant announcements can be expected at the summit.

