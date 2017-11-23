Naroda Gam riot: SIT court to watch video of sting operation where accused admit to killing Muslims

Ahmedabad: A special SIT court in Ahmedabad which is hearing the 2002 Naroda Gam massacre case will watch the video of a sting operation, carried out by investigative journalist Ashish Khetan and related to the post-Godhra riots.

Judge PB Desai said that on Monday, he will watch, in open court, the CD of 'Operation Kalank', a report on which was published by the Tehelka magazine in its 7 November, 2002 issue. Footage from the sting operation was also aired by some news channels.

The court said it wants to see the video to ascertain which parts of it may be considered as evidence pertaining to the Naroda Gam riot case.

The video of the sting operation purportedly shows Babu Bajrangi, a former Bajrang Dal activist and an accused in the Naroda Gam case, stating in gory detail how he and his associates killed Muslim men and women during the riots.

Khetan is one of the witnesses in the present case. He has already been examined by the court.

Naroda Gam massacre is one of the nine major 2002 communal riot cases which were investigated by the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court. Eleven Muslims were killed in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad in 2002 during the violence which erupted after the Godhra train burning incident.

A total of 82 people are facing trial in the case, including Maya Kodnani, once a minister in the Narendra Modi-led state government.

She has been sentenced to 28 years in jail in the Naroda Patiya riot case.