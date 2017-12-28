You are here:
Narendra Modi's #MannKiBaat most trending hashtag of 2017, announces Twitter; #Jallikattu and #GST follow

IndiaPTI28 Dec, 2017 12:39:53 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.

Narendra Modi during a mann ki baat address. PIB image

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a mann ki baat address. PIB image

"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

"#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year," Twitter said.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.

Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.


 


Published Date: Dec 28, 2017 12:32 pm | Updated Date: Dec 28, 2017 12:39 pm



