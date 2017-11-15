Narendra Modi speaks ahead of Ivanka visit, says Indo-US cooperation helps talented entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Ahead of the India visit of US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that cooperation between the two countries helps people, particularly the talented and innovative entrepreneurs.

We look forward to welcoming you @IvankaTrump. Closer economic cooperation between India and USA helps our people, particularly our talented and innovative entrepreneurs. https://t.co/DaLrExsRMJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2017

Earlier, Ivanka had tweeted that she is excited to join "many of these remarkable entrepreneurs with Prime Minister @narendramodi in India for #GES2017 in just two weeks!".

She will be attending the plenary session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held in Hyderabad from 28 to 30 November.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "very expansive" talks with Trump in Manila during which the two leaders carried out a "broad review" of the strategic landscape in Asia.